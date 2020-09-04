STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Former Malaysia PM Mahathir Mohamad sees new role as powerbroker

Veteran politician Mahathir Mohamad, who had returned to power in 2018 but lasted only 22 months, is not giving up the fight.

Published: 04th September 2020 04:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2020 04:59 PM   |  A+A-

Former Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad

Former Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

KUALA LUMPUR: At 95, former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad isn't yet done with politics.

The veteran politician, who had returned to power in 2018 but lasted only 22 months, is not giving up fight against what he said was a return of corrupt practices and a rollback of reforms under his successor, Muhyiddin Yassin.

In August, Mahathir formed the Pejuang (Fighters) party, months after his reformist government was ousted in a political coup and he was sacked from his own party.

He told The Associated Press in an interview Friday that Malaysia's governing coalition isn't likely to call for early elections due to political infighting and foresees his new ethnic Malay party to be the powerbroker in the next polls.

“We will not form a government by ourselves ... we are the third party. We believe that we are not very big but we are big enough to play a middleman role in the country," the two-time prime minister said.

Mahathir said he believed that neither Muhyiddin's new coalition nor the opposition led by Anwar Ibrahim can obtain more than 50% of votes. If Pejuang can win just 30 seats, it can be the kingmaker and will then decide which side it will support, he said.

Mahathir quit in protest in late February after Muhyiddin pulled their Bersatu party out of the ruling alliance to form a Malay-centric government with the opposition. It included the party of ex-Prime Minister Najib Razak, who is on trial on multiple graft charges.

But Muhyiddin's government is shaky with only a slim two-seat majority in Parliament and he faces pressure from his allies to call for early elections.

Mahathir said Muhyiddin is likely to try to hold on until 2023 rather than seeking snap polls. His Bersatu is dwarfed by Najib’s party, which will want to reclaim the premiership after the polls, he said.

Parties in Muhyiddin's coalition are divided and “he is not so confident of calling for elections now unless he wants to commit suicide," Mahathir said. He warned an election win for Muhyiddin's government would be a disaster for Malaysia's growth and development.

Muhyiddin has created a bloated Cabinet and appointed politicians to replace professionals heading government-linked companies to buy their support, he said. The government also recently withdrew a proposed bill to limit the prime minister to two terms.

“I find that corruption is the worst thing in this country now ... if they win, I am sorry because I think this government is as corrupt as Najib’s government," he said. His Pejuang party contested a recent state by-election and lost badly because he said many voters were paid to cast ballot for the government. He offered no evidence.

Mahathir was prime minister for 22 years until he retired in 2003. Upset by a massive financial scandal involving the 1MDB state investment fund, he made a comeback and joined hand with the opposition to oust Najib's long-ruling coalition. But his new government only lasted 22 months.

On hindsight, Mahathir admitted lack of foresight to prevent his government’s ouster. Although he heard rumors about efforts to form a backdoor government, he said he “didn’t think it would happen” nor expected Malays to support Najib who was recently convicted and faces 12 years in prison in his first corruption trial.

He said vote-buying will make it tough for Pejuang to woo ethnic Malay voters, who form two-thirds of Malaysia's 23 million people. There are large ethnic Chinese and Indian minorities. A recent poll also showed high approval rating for Muhyiddin over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I want to earn my KSM title... ‘kerja sampai mati’ (work till death)," Mahathir said. “If I can do something about corruption, I will be happy, that's all. I am not talking about legacy. What people think of me doesn't matter to me because I will be dead and gone."

On the international front, Mahathir said he viewed President Donald Trump's reelection campaign with trepidation. He said Trump refused to listen to experts over the COVID-19 outbreak and by likening it to a flu, caused infections in the U.S. to soar and many to die.

“It would (also) be very harmful for global relations because this man is irrational," he said.

"American presidents are not all very good. Many of them make mistakes but he is worse. If he is reelected, I am sorry for America, I am sorry for the rest of the world," Mahathir said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Malaysia PM Mahathir Mohamad
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Steroids reduce mortality in corona patients, confirms new evidence
For representational purposes
You don't need to wear mask when in a car alone: Centre
EXPRESS ILLUSTRATION
Homemaker on a higher pedestal than earning member: HC
Ironically, the infected labourers in Ernakulam, who arrived from different states, had all tested negative during the antigen tests conducted on arrival. (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19 spread rampant among migrant workers in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robert Pattinson from 'The Batman' movie trailer as part of the DC FanDom online convention. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
After Black Adam now Batman tests positive for COVID-19
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the third leadership summit of US India Strategic and Partnership Forum USISPF via video conference. (Photo | Twitter)
1.3 billion people have embarked on a journey to make India Atmanirbhar: PM Modi
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp