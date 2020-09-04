STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Greece FM Antonio Guterres heads to United Nations amid tense standoff with Turkey

Ankara says it has every right to prospect there, and accuses Greece of trying to grab an unfair share of maritime resources.

Greece Foreign Minister Antonio Guterres

Greece Foreign Minister Antonio Guterres (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

ATHENS: Greece’s foreign minister is heading to New York for talks with the United Nations Secretary General, amid escalating tensions with Turkey over maritime boundaries.

The Foreign Ministry said Nikos Dendias was traveling Friday for a meeting with Antonio Guterres. Talks will focus on “issues of international and regional interest, with an emphasis on current developments in the eastern Mediterranean and the Cyprus issue, as well as the role of the U.N.”

Neighbors and NATO allies Greece and Turkey have been locked in a tense standoff in the eastern Mediterranean, where Turkey is prospecting the seabed for energy reserves in an area Greece claims as its own continental shelf. Ankara says it has every right to prospect there, and accuses Greece of trying to grab an unfair share of maritime resources.

Greece’s armed forces have been placed on alert. Both countries have sent warships to the area and have been carrying out live-fire exercises between the islands of Crete and Cyprus and Turkey’s southern coast, while simulated dogfights between Greek and Turkish fighter pilots have multiplied over the Aegean Sea and the eastern Mediterranean. A Turkish and a Greek frigate collided last month, reportedly causing minor damage to the Turkish frigate but no injuries.

The current crisis is the most serious in the two countries’ relations in decades. The neighbors have come to the brink of war three times since the mid-1970s, including once over maritime resources in the Aegean Sea along which both share a border.

On Thursday, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the two sides had agreed to start “technical talks” to reduce the risks of military “incidents and accidents.”

But Athens quickly denied any such agreement, saying neighboring Turkey must first withdraw its ships from the area where it is carrying out gas and oil prospecting. Ankara, on the other hand, said it backs Stoltenberg’s initiative for military and technical talks and called on Greece to do the same.

Greece FM Antonio Guterres United Nations Turkey
