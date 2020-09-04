STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Indian man in UAE wins whopping Rs 19.90 crore jackpot in raffle draw: Report

Gurpreet Singh, who originally hails from Punjab and works in Sharjah as an IT manager, purchased the lucky ticket number 067757 on August 12.

Published: 04th September 2020 06:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2020 06:14 PM   |  A+A-

Raffle Draw

For representational purposes

By PTI

DUBAI: A 35-year-old Indian man in the UAE has won a whopping jackpot of 10 million dirhams (19.90 crores) in a raffle in Abu Dhabi, the latest addition to the long list of lucky winners from India, a media report said on Friday.

Gurpreet Singh, who originally hails from Punjab and works in Sharjah as an IT manager, purchased the lucky ticket number 067757 on August 12, the Khaleej Times reported.

On September 3 when Singh received a call from the organisers of the raffle draw informing him that he was among the winners, he felt it was a prank call.

"I was busy at work. I was surprised. You can imagine if someone calls in the afternoon and says You have won 10 million dirhams. And I don't follow the draw live but check the media reports on the winner. But I had a thought in the morning that it's September 3 and it's the draw date," the report quoted Singh as saying after he bagged the jackpot.

Singh has been participating in the Big Ticket raffle for more than two years but hardly follows the draw live on social media platforms.

He wasn't aware of the change in timing of the raffle because of the pandemic.

He said he will buy a house in the UAE with the jackpot money and will try to bring his parents from Punjab so that they can stay with him and his family.

"I always thought if I had the money I would buy a house here. I will get back my ageing parents here. They are staying alone in Punjab. Every day while returning home from work, I always used to think when lady luck would smile on me. Now I can afford that dream," he said.

Singh urged everyone to keep trying their luck at the lucky draw.

"Sometimes I used to pool money with my friends or buy on my own. But this ticket was bought by me alone. People should keep trying and you'll get lucky. When you dream, dream big," he said and noted the celebratory party will be muted keeping in mind the risk of a second wave of the pandemic.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Gurpreet Singh UAE Jackpot UAE raffle Raffle draw UAE raffle draw
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Steroids reduce mortality in corona patients, confirms new evidence
For representational purposes
You don't need to wear mask when in a car alone: Centre
EXPRESS ILLUSTRATION
Homemaker on a higher pedestal than earning member: HC
Ironically, the infected labourers in Ernakulam, who arrived from different states, had all tested negative during the antigen tests conducted on arrival. (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19 spread rampant among migrant workers in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robert Pattinson from 'The Batman' movie trailer as part of the DC FanDom online convention. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
After Black Adam now Batman tests positive for COVID-19
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the third leadership summit of US India Strategic and Partnership Forum USISPF via video conference. (Photo | Twitter)
1.3 billion people have embarked on a journey to make India Atmanirbhar: PM Modi
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp