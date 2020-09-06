692 new COVID-19 cases reported in Oman, 87,072 in total

By ANI

MUSCAT: The Omani health ministry on Sunday announced 692 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the sultanate to 87,072, the official Oman News Agency (ONA) reported.

Meanwhile, 579 people recovered during the past 24 hours, taking the overall number of recoveries to 82,406, while 23 new deaths were reported, raising the death toll to 728, according to a ministry statement quoted by ONA.

The ministry urged everyone to adhere to social distancing instructions issued by the Supreme Committee and the ministry of health, as well as staying home and avoiding unnecessary going out.