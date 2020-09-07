STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New COVID-19 clusters detected at three migrant worker dormitories in Singapore

Singapore on Monday reported 22 new COVID-19 cases, including three imported and one community infections, taking the country's total infection count to 57,044.

Published: 07th September 2020 02:51 PM

A man wearing a face mask crosses the street in Singapore’s Chinatown district.

A man wearing a face mask crosses the street in Singapore’s Chinatown district. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

SINGAPORE: Singapore authorities have identified new COVID-19 clusters at three more migrant worker dormitories that were previously cleared of the virus, with a 34-year-old Indian national being linked to one of the clusters.

The sole community case is a foreigner holding work pass here, said Ministry of Health (MOH).

On Sunday, new COVID-19 clusters were identified at three migrant worker dormitories that were previously cleared of the coronavirus.

The three new clusters were Cassia @ Penjuru, CDPL Tuas Dormitory and Kranji Lodge I.

A 34-year-old Indian national is linked to the CDPL Tuas Dormitory cluster.

He was detected as part of the MOH's rostered routine testing of workers in the construction, marine and process sectors who are living outside the dormitories.

All foreign workers dormitories were declared cleared of COVID-19 by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on August 19, including standalone blocks in purpose-built dormitories serving as isolation or quarantine facilities.

But in recent weeks new COVID-19 clusters have been identified at dormitories previously cleared of the disease.

In the past week alone, 12 clusters have resurfaced in dormitories that were previously cleared of the virus, reported The Straits Times.

