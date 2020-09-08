STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nepal's COVID-19 caseload crosses 48,000-mark

Published: 08th September 2020 06:21 PM

Coronavirus, Nepal, Kathmandu Airport

A passenger with protective gear waits to board a flight at Tribhuwan International Airport in Kathmandu. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

KATHMANDU: Nepal's coronavirus caseload on Tuesday crossed the 48,000-mark with 902 new cases in the past 24 hours, health officials said.

According to Dr Jageshwar Gautam, spokesperson for the Ministry of Health and Population, Nepal's COVID-19 tally has soared to 48,138.

He said that as many as 902 new cases were detected across the nation as 10,611 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests were conducted.

The ministry has confirmed six more deaths, taking the country's coronavirus death toll to 306.

In Kathmandu valley alone, 396 people have tested positive in the past 24 hours.

So far, 788,174 PCR tests have been conducted through various laboratories across the country.

Similarly, there are currently 14,868 active patients undergoing treatment at various isolation centres and health facilities as of Tuesday.

As many as 2,287 COVID-19 patients were discharged in a single day, taking the national COVID-19 recovery tally to 32,964.

With this, the country's coronavirus recovery rate has increased to 68 per cent.

