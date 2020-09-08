STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

'We feel helpless': Fearing coronavirus, parents in Spain rise against back to school

More than half a million people have contracted the coronavirus in Spain and at least 29,500 have died with it, although the official record leaves out many who perished in March and April.

Published: 08th September 2020 02:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2020 02:13 PM   |  A+A-

After six months with all Spanish schools closed by crisis of COVID-19 the school year has started with new rules.

After six months with all Spanish schools closed by crisis of COVID-19 the school year has started with new rules. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

BARCELONA: Angela Lopez hardly fits the profile of a rule-breaker.

But the mother of a 7-year-old girl with respiratory problems has found herself among parents ready to challenge Spanish authorities on a blanket order to return to school.

They are wary of safety measures they see as ill-funded as a new wave of coronavirus infections sweeps the country.

They fear sick students could infect relatives who are at higher risk of falling ill from COVID-19.

And they claim that they have invested in computers and better network connections to prepare for online lessons, even preparing to homeschool their children if necessary.

Many of the defiant parents, including López, are also ready to stand up to the country's rigid, one-size-fits-all rule of mandatory in-school education, even if that means facing charges for truancy, which in Spain can be punished with three to six months in prison.

CLICK HERE FOR COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES

Her daughter was born with a condition that makes her prone to suffer episodes of bronchial spasms, which can cause difficulty breathing.

With COVID-19 affecting the respiratory system, López doesn't want to take any risks.

"We feel helpless and a little offended. It's like they force us to commit an illegal act because they don't give us a choice," said López, who lives in Madrid.

"It's a matter of statistics," she added.

"The more cases there are, the more likely you are to catch it."

More than half a million people have contracted the coronavirus in Spain and at least 29,500 have died with it, although the official record leaves out many who perished in March and April without being previously tested.

With an average of 229 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants over the past two weeks, Spain currently has the highest rate of contagion in western Europe.

Within the region, it leads what many experts are already calling a second wave of the pandemic, although the Spanish government insists that it now identifies most of the infections because it's testing more and better.

Officials also say that more than half of those infected now show no symptoms, which explains why hospitals that struggled at the peak of the epidemic in spring are seeing fewer COVID-19 patients this time.

As cases continue to go up and fuel debate in parents' group messaging chats, Spanish authorities last week issued revised guidelines for the reopening.

They included mandatory masks for students 6 and older, daily body temperature checks, hand-washing at least five times per day and frequent ventilation of classrooms.

The Ministry of Health has also recommended setting up so-called "bubble-classrooms" where a reduced number of students interact only among themselves, and "COVID coordinators" in every school who can react quickly if an outbreak is identified.

But many parents say funding is insufficient to hire more teachers and that some schools just don't have additional space.

They also see an inconsistency in authorities allowing up to 25 children in classrooms while banning large meetings of people or imposing curbs on nightlife in response to surging contagion.

In Madrid, those restrictions have been expanded even to private homes, where no gatherings of more than 10 relatives or friends are allowed.

ALSO WATCH:

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus Pandemic COVID 19 Impact
India Matters
102-year-old Mummaneni Subbamma. (Photo| EPS)
102-yr-old AP woman recovers from Covid-19 in home isolation
Adventures Overlandare will soon open bookings for a Delhi to London bus tour, May 2021.
Adventures Overland: Now, travel from Delhi to London by road in 70 days
The Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi (Photo | EPS)
Mission Ayodhya fulfilled, seers' body now vows to ‘liberate’ Kashi, Mathura
A volunteer is injected with either an experimental COVID-19 vaccine or a comparison shot as part of the first human trials in the UK to test a potential vaccine, led by Oxford University. (File photo
'Disturbing trend': Parents delaying kids' vaccination due to Covid fear

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The persistence of the fire for eight days has weakened the superstructure of the vessel (Photo | AP)
Oil spill in Indian Ocean, leak 'under control' says Sri Lanka
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | PTI)
'Gabbar Singh Tax' second major attack on India's unorganised economy: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp