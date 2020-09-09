STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
External Affairs Minister Jaishankar meets his Kyrgyz counterpart on sidelines of SCO meet

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived here on Tuesday on a four-day visit to Russia to attend a meeting of the foreign ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.

Published: 09th September 2020 02:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2020 02:54 PM   |  A+A-

External Affairs Minister Jaishankar meets his Kyrgyz counterpart

Jaishankar thanked Aidarbekov for the support in facilitating the return of Indian nationals from the Central Asian country. (Photo | Dr. S Jaishankar Official Twitter)

By PTI

MOSCOW: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday said he held a fruitful interaction with his Kyrgyz counterpart Chingiz Aidarbekov here on the sidelines of the SCO meeting during which they agreed to further enhance their strategic partnership in all spheres.

Jaishankar arrived here on Tuesday on a four-day visit to Russia to attend a meeting of the foreign ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

"A fruitful meeting with FM Chingiz Aidarbekov of Kyrgyz Republic on SCO sidelines," Jaishankar tweeted. The two leaders discussed issues of bilateral and regional interest.

"Agreed to further enhance our strategic partnership in all spheres," Jaishankar wrote.

Jaishankar thanked Aidarbekov for the support in facilitating the return of Indian nationals from the Central Asian country.

Air India operated several flights under Vande Bharat Mission to evacuate its nationals stranded in other nations due to lockdown.

About 4,500 Indian students are studying medicine in various medical institutions in Kyrgyzstan.

A few businessmen are engaged in trade and services in Kyrgyzstan, according to the Indian Embassy in Bishkek.

