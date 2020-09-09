STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Second fire on oil tanker off Sri Lankan coast now 'under control'

A Dornier aircraft of the Indian Coast Guard dropped diesel dispersant to minimise potential damage to the marine environment.

Published: 09th September 2020 03:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2020 03:00 PM   |  A+A-

ships fighting fire on the MT New Diamond, about 30 nautical miles off the coast of Sri Lanka

Ships fighting fire on the MT New Diamond, about 30 nautical miles off the coast of Sri Lanka. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

COLOMBO: The fresh fire on board a giant oil tanker that went up in flames last week off Sri Lanka's eastern waters while carrying crude oil from Kuwait to India is now under control, the Lankan Navy said on Wednesday.

The Panama-registered oil tanker was carrying nearly 2 million barrels of crude oil from the port of Mina Al Ahmadi in Kuwait to the Indian port of Paradip when it caught fire last Thursday.

A Filipino crew member died and another was injured in the mishap.

"Disaster management teams successfully brought the fire, which reignited aboard MT New Diamond as a result of adverse weather, under control by morning today. There are no flames or smoke to be noticed as of now and the distressed ship is being towed further away towards safe waters by a tug," the Sri Lankan Navy said in a statement.

​ALSO READ | Sri Lankan Navy, Indian ships battling re-ignited fire on board oil tanker

The fire was doused in a joint operation of the Indian and Sri Lankan forces on Sunday.

But a new fire broke out within hours due to extreme heat and strong winds.

After the second fire was brought under control, the tanker was towed away from the site.

"The distressed oil tanker is now about 37 nautical miles off Sangamankanda Point and the disaster management operation is continuing at full steam in rough sea conditions and strong winds," the Navy statement added.

It said a narrow diesel patch, 1 km from the ship, was noticed on Monday evening.

A Dornier aircraft of the Indian Coast Guard dropped diesel dispersant to minimise potential damage to the marine environment.

A local marine research ship has arrived in the waters to assess the situation, the Navy added.

ALSO WATCH:

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
MT New Diamond Sri Lanka Oil Spill Sri Lanka Oil Tanker
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
India will continue Oxford vaccine trial: Serum Institute after illness in volunteer pauses trial abroad
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma therapy not beneficial against coronavirus, finds ICMR study
A proposed model of Ram temple in Ayodhya. (Photo | Special Arrangemnet)
Rajasthan raises red flag over supply of Rs 36 crore stone from Bharatpur quarry for Ayodhya temple
Amazon (File Photo| AP)
On hiring spree? Amazon seeks to employ 33,000 people in next few months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam inspects the repair works that are underway at Koyambedu Market in Chennai on Thursday | p jawahar
Chennai's Koyambedu market to reopen soon, work in process
In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford samples from vaccine trials are handled inside the Oxford Vaccine Group laboratory. (Photo | AP)
AstraZeneca pauses COVID-19 vaccine trial after volunteer's illness
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp