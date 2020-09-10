STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Trump admits to 'playing down' COVID-19 threat, defends remarks by calling self 'cheerleader' of US

Facing criticisms following the revelations, Trump insisted he was right to keep his concerns about the pandemic private.

Published: 10th September 2020 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2020 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

President Donald Trump listens during a 'National Dialogue on Safely Reopening America's Schools,' event in the East Room of the White House, Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in Washington.

US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)

By IANS

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has defended his earlier remarks that he wanted to downplay the coronavirus threat to the American public, arguing that he is a cheerleader for the country and did not want to create panic.

Speaking to Bob Woodward, author and associate editor of The Washington Post, on March 19, Trump had said: "I wanted to always play it down, I still like playing it down, because I don't want to create a panic," Xinhua news agency reported.

The remark was revealed in Woodward's new book "Rage", slated to release this month. It is based on 18 interviews that Trump gave Woodward between December 2019 and July 2020, as well as background conversations with officials and other sources.

Facing criticisms following the revelations, Trump insisted he was right to keep his concerns about the pandemic private.

ALSO READ | Donald Trump nominated for 2021 Nobel Peace Prize for brokering UAE-Israel peace deal

"We don't want to instil panic, we don't want to jump up and down and start shouting that we have a problem that is a tremendous problem, scare everybody," Trump told reporters at the White House on Wednesday, adding: "We had to show calm."

"The fact is I'm a cheerleader for this country, I love our country.

"And I don't want people to be frightened, I don't want to create panic, as you say. Certainly, I'm not going to drive this country or the world into a frenzy," he added.

Trump said he downplayed the threat of the virus also because he didn't "want pricing to go up to a level that becomes almost unaffordable".

The President also dismissed the reports of his earlier remarks as "another political hit job".

According to the revelations, Trump told Woodward in another interview on February 7, when the US had reported just a few Covid-19 cases, that the virus was more dangerous than the flu.

"This is deadly stuff," Trump said, adding that the virus was airborne and more deadly "than even your strenuous flus".

"It goes through air, Bob, that's always tougher than the touch," Trump said. "The air, you just breathe the air and that's how it's passed."

But in public during the same period, Trump said there were at the time many more flu deaths in the US, claiming that the virus would disappear "like a miracle".

On February 26, he said that coronavirus cases in the country would fall to "close to zero".

Three days later, he assured the public that "everything is under control".

Seizing on the book's revelations, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden slammed Trump in his tour to key swing state Michigan on Wednesday, saying the President "knowingly and willingly lied about the threat it posed for months".

"He knew and purposely played it down," said the former Vice President. "Worse, he lied to the American people."

"He's failed our economy and our country," Biden added.

Woodward's book reportedly also revealed National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien warned Trump on January 28 that the coronavirus "will be the biggest national security threat you face in your presidency".

Trump told Woodward in May that he didn't remember being told that.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country in the world by the coronavirus pandemic.

As of Thursday, the number of cases increased to 6,359,313, while the death toll stood at 190,796, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
donald trump COVID 19
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
India will continue Oxford vaccine trial: Serum Institute after illness in volunteer pauses trial abroad
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma therapy not beneficial against coronavirus, finds ICMR study
A proposed model of Ram temple in Ayodhya. (Photo | Special Arrangemnet)
Rajasthan raises red flag over supply of Rs 36 crore stone from Bharatpur quarry for Ayodhya temple
Amazon (File Photo| AP)
On hiring spree? Amazon seeks to employ 33,000 people in next few months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The hospital was built using 128 customised shipping containers measuring 40-ft length by 10-ft height by 10-ft width. (Photo | Express)
Tata Group gifts India's first COVID hospital built from scratch to Kasaragod
Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam inspects the repair works that are underway at Koyambedu Market in Chennai on Thursday | p jawahar
Chennai's Koyambedu market to reopen soon, work in process
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp