STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Accused arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari's UK extradition hearing in June 2021

Bhandari, who was arrested on an extradition warrant back in July, was due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London on Thursday for a case management hearing.

Published: 11th September 2020 06:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2020 07:30 PM   |  A+A-

Sanjay Bhandari

By PTI

LONDON: A UK court presiding over the extradition case of Sanjay Bhandari, an accused arms dealer wanted in India on money laundering charges, has set June 7, 2021 as the date for the start of proceedings.

Bhandari, who was arrested on an extradition warrant back in July, was due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London on Thursday for a case management hearing.

But District Judge D J Goldsmith said today's hearing had been vacated as all outstanding matters had been dealt with between the parties, with directions given via email.

"Mr Bhandari's bail conditions have been extended until February 5, 2021," said Judge Goldspring, indicating the next date for a bail hearing in the case.

The UK's Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), representing the Indian government in extradition proceedings, said Bhandari is sought by the Indian authorities for prosecution for money laundering contrary to the Prevention of Money Laundering Act 2002.

He faces cases against him in India filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The Indian government's extradition request for Bhandari had been certified by UK Home Secretary Priti Patel on June 16 and he was arrested a month later on July 15.

He was granted bail on a 120,000-pound security and the surrender of his passport, with other restrictions including a daily curfew at his home in central London and regular visits to a police station.

Meanwhile, the latest set of hearings in the extradition case of another alleged economic offender, diamond merchant Nirav Modi's, concluded in the same court building on Thursday.

The 49-year-old jeweller, wanted in the USD 2-billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud and money laundering case, has been lodged at Wandsworth Prison in London since his arrest in March last year.

His case will now return to Westminster Magistrates' Court for further hearings on November 3 and then in early December before a judgment expected at the end of the year or early next year.

TAGS
Sanjay Bhandari UK extradition money laundering case
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
NEP aims to remove marksheet, prestige pressure for students: PM Modi
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar (Photo | PTI)
I drink cow urine every day for ayurvedic reasons: Akshay Kumar
CM Pema Khandu walking through forested areas so that he could meet his people, a nomadic tribe, in Luguthang village. (Photo | EPS)
With no road, this CM treks 24 km for 11 hours to meet his people
Made in India Electric Motorcycle, KRIDN. (YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | India's fastest electric motorcycle 'KRIDN' to be available in October, 2020

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Representational image (Express Illustrations| Prabha Shankar)
Another NEET aspirant dies by suicide in TN, from same district as Anitha
An ICMR study found that the plasma therapy failed to benefit Covid patients (File Photo)
Plasma therapy doesn't help in reducing COVID-19 mortality: ICMR
Gallery
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp