STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Pakistan reports 584 new cases of coronavirus: Health Ministry

'Coronavirus cases in Pakistan now stands at 3,00,955 and the deaths have reached 6,373,' the ministry said in a statement.

Published: 12th September 2020 01:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2020 01:24 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan coronavirus

A health worker holds a sample at a testing and screening facility for the new coronavirus, in a hospital in Karachi. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported 584 new cases of coronavirus, taking the country's total number of infections to 300,955, the health minister said on Saturday.

The Ministry of National Health Services said the nation has also reported three new deaths in the last 24 hours due to the deadly viral disease and the toll currently stands at 6,373.

"Coronavirus cases in Pakistan now stands at 3,00,955 and the deaths have reached 6,373," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said 534 people are in critical condition after getting diagnosed with the virus.

Sindh has till now reported 131,675 cases, Punjab 97,602, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 36,862, Islamabad 15,862, Balochistan 13,401, Gilgit-Baltistan 3,164 and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir 2,389 cases.

The authorities have so far performed another 28,724 tests in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests done so far to 2,908,379.

TAGS
Pakistan COVID 19 COVID Coronavirus Lockdown Pandemic
India Matters
From left: Sitaram Yechury, Jayati Ghosh and Yogendra Yadav (File Photos | PTI, Wikipedia)
Delhi riots: Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav, Jayati Ghosh named as co-conspirators
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED seizes properties worth Rs 89 crore of DMK MP Jagathrakshakan over FEMA violation
Actress Rakul Preet Singh (Photo | File)
Actress Rakul Preet Singh's name crops up as drug sleuths grill Rhea Chakraborty
Sindu and her husband with Dr Abi Abraham
Kerala man donates organs before bidding adieu, sets example of humanity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A health worker collects sample for COVID test in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Nearly equal proportions of urban and rural population got COVID-19 antibodies by early May: Study
Representational image (Express Illustrations| Prabha Shankar)
Another NEET aspirant dies by suicide in TN, from same district as Anitha
Gallery
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp