STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

UK PM Boris Johnson seeks party backing for his controversial Brexit bill

Johnson reportedly urged the members of parliament (MPs) not to return to the "miserable squabbling" over Europe and support his Internal Market Bill.

Published: 12th September 2020 07:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2020 07:59 PM   |  A+A-

UK PM Boris Johnson

UK PM Boris Johnson (Photo| AP)

By PTI

LONDON: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called on his Conservative Party MPs to back a controversial parliamentary bill that would override parts of the Withdrawal Agreement struck with the European Union, or the so-called Brexit divorce pact.

In a Zoom call with party members on Friday, he reportedly urged the members of parliament (MPs) not to return to the "miserable squabbling" over Europe and support his Internal Market Bill, which is intended to ensure no hiccups in Northern Ireland, the UK territory which shares a border with the EU member-state of Ireland.

The bill is set to be formally debated in the House of Commons for the first time on Monday and focuses on the Northern Ireland Protocol  the part of the Brexit divorce designed to prevent a hard border on the island of Ireland.

If it became law, it would give UK ministers powers to modify or "disapply" rules relating to the movement of goods between Britain and Northern Ireland that will come into force from January 2021, unless the UK and EU are able to strike a trade deal ahead of that.

Writing in 'The Telegraph', Johnson sought to explain his reasons for the bill and warned that the EU could threaten to blockade parts of the UK unless it is passed.

"We are now hearing that unless we agree to the EU's terms, the EU will use an extreme interpretation of the Northern Ireland Protocol to impose a full-scale trade border down the Irish Sea," he said.

"We are being told that the EU will not only impose tariffs on goods moving from Great Britain (GB) to Northern Ireland (NI), but that they might actually stop the transport of food products from GB to NI.

"I have to say that we never seriously believed that the EU would be willing to use a treaty, negotiated in good faith, to blockade one part of the UK, to cut it off; or that they would actually threaten to destroy the economic and territorial integrity of the UK, Johnson said.

But many members of his own party and the Opposition have challenged the UK prime minister on his proposals, which are seen as a breach of international law.

The European Union (EU) has called the move a serious breach of trust and threatened to take legal action if Johnson does not alter the bill by the end of the month.

The two sides have less than five weeks to agree a post-Brexit trade deal to come into effect at the end of the Brexit transition period in December.

Johnson has set a October 15 deadline for the talks, after which he says he is prepared to "walk away".

Informal UK-EU talks are due to resume on Monday, with the next official round of talks  the ninth since March  starting in Brussels on September 28.

Earlier this week, at the end of the eighth round of talks between the negotiators from both sides, UK Brexit Chief Negotiator David Frost said the exchange was useful but that a number of challenging areas remain and the "divergences on some are still significant".

There are a number of sticking points in the talks, including the so-called "level playing field" criteria, fishing rights and the future role of the European Court of Justice.

Britain formally left the 27-member European economic bloc in January this year after a referendum in favour of the exit in June 2016.

The ongoing Brexit transition period means all EU rules apply until the end of December, before which both sides must agree on a new arrangement or end up with a no-deal Brexit and resort to trading on broad World Trade Organisation (WTO) norms.

TAGS
Boris johnson brexit bill
India Matters
From left: Sitaram Yechury, Jayati Ghosh and Yogendra Yadav (File Photos | PTI, Wikipedia)
Delhi riots: Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav, Jayati Ghosh named as co-conspirators
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED seizes properties worth Rs 89 crore of DMK MP Jagathrakshakan over FEMA violation
Actress Rakul Preet Singh (Photo | File)
Actress Rakul Preet Singh's name crops up as drug sleuths grill Rhea Chakraborty
Sindu and her husband with Dr Abi Abraham
Kerala man donates organs before bidding adieu, sets example of humanity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A health worker collects sample for COVID test in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Nearly equal proportions of urban and rural population got COVID-19 antibodies by early May: Study
Representational image (Express Illustrations| Prabha Shankar)
Another NEET aspirant dies by suicide in TN, from same district as Anitha
Gallery
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp