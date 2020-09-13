STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

North Korean man suspected of killing Kim Jong-un's half-brother charged by US

Ri is suspected of murdering Kim Jong-nam, the half brother of the North Korean leader, in 2017 in Malaysia.

Published: 13th September 2020 04:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2020 04:45 PM   |  A+A-

President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un take a walk after their first meeting

North Korea leader Kim Jong Un (left) and US President Donald Trump (right) (File photo| AP)

By IANS

SEOUL: The US Department of Justice has filed a criminal complaint against a North Korean man suspected of killing Pyongyang leader Kim Jong-un's half brother on charges of violating sanctions placed on the communist regime.

The Department on Friday announced the complaint charging Ri Jong-chol and two others with "conspiracy to violate North Korean Sanctions Regulations and bank fraud, and conspiracy to launder funds", the Seoul-based Yonhap News Agency reported on Saturday.

Ri is suspected of murdering Kim Jong-nam, the half brother of the North Korean leader, in 2017 in Malaysia.

Ri was taken into custody but was later released due to lack of evidence.

The FBI's Minneapolis field office is investigating the case, the Department added.

Kim Jong-nam was killed in the Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Malaysia in February 2017, when two women smeared his face with the VX nerve agent.

Kim Jong-nam was Kim Jong-il's eldest son, and for a while it appeared he was being groomed to succeed him.

But he fell from favour in the early 2000s.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
North Korea Kim Jong Un Kim Jong Nam
India Matters
Kollywood actor Suriya (Photo | EPS)
Madras High Court judge seeks contempt proceedings against actor Suriya for remarks on NEET
Ladakh stand-off: It’s time for strategic clarity
For representational purposes
Yoga, chyawanprash in new govt protocol for recovered Covid-19 patients
Dunnadi Asthan in south Kashmir's Shopian was electrified recently after a 63 KVA transformer was installed in the village.
Truly electrifying moment! After 73 years, J&K village begins tryst with light and hope

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
All MPs should send unequivocal message that the whole Nation stands with soldiers: PM Modi
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)
"With a heavy heart leaving mumbai": Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp