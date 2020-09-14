STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

3 dead, 3 wounded in violent rampage in Tennessee: Officials

Authorities said Dangelo Dorsey shot himself after killing two people and wounding three others during a series of shootings and carjackings. 

Published: 14th September 2020 07:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2020 07:37 PM   |  A+A-

This undated mugshot from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation shows Dangelo Dorsey of St. Louis, Mo. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NASHVILLE: A gunman killed two people and wounded three others in a series of shootings and carjackings that ended with a high-speed chase as he fled police.

He ultimately wrecked the car he stole and killed himself, while his remaining hostage survived, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said.

The string of crimes began Sunday morning along Interstate 24 near Beechgrove when Dangelo Dorsey, 29, opened fire inside a moving vehicle, killing one person and wounding another, TBI Director David Rausch said in a news release.

Dorsey, of St.Louis, Missouri, got out of the vehicle as traffic came to a halt on the interstate, shooting a driver in the hand as he attempted to carjack her vehicle, and shooting a nearby truck driver in the face, Rausch said.

Dorsey then carjacked a man and woman, forcing them to drive him to their home in Morrison, Rausch said.

While there, Dorsey allegedly stole two of their guns, swapped vehicles and forced the man and woman to go with him.

At some point, authorities said, Dorsey fatally shot the man and forced his body out of the vehicle along I-24 near Manchester, then drove off with the woman still inside the car.

Officials then located the SUV and a chase ensued, reaching speeds over 100 mph (161 kph).

The SUV crashed and flipped, Rausch said.

At that point, Dorsey took his own life, Rausch stated.

The female hostage was safely recovered.

The investigation is ongoing, Rausch said.

I want to extend our deepest sympathies to the innocent lives that have been impacted by today's set of events, Rausch stated.

He also thanked drivers on the interstate for their patience during the investigation, acknowledging that the work by law enforcement resulted in chaos, delays and inconvenience. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tennessee shooting Dangelo Dorsey
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | Pushkar V/EPS)
Same-sex marriages not part of Indian culture and law: SG to Delhi HC
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Plasma therapy for Covid-19 patients can't be written off, says study
Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan | Shekhar yadav
Paying fine doesn’t mean I have accepted SC verdict: Prashant Bhushan
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
India will now have to deploy troops all along LAC: Ex-Army commanders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
All MPs should send unequivocal message that the whole Nation stands with soldiers: PM Modi
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)
"With a heavy heart leaving mumbai": Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp