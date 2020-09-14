STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Mike Pompeo tweet indicates US ambassador to China is leaving

Branstad was embroiled in a recent controversy when China's official People's Daily newspaper rejected an opinion column that he had written.

Published: 14th September 2020 06:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2020 06:13 PM   |  A+A-

U.S. Ambassador to China Terry Branstad. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

BEIJANG: The US ambassador to China appears to be leaving his post, based on tweets posted Monday by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Pompeo thanked Ambassador Terry Branstad on Twitter for his more than three years of service.

There was no immediate confirmation from the State Department.

Ambassador Branstad has contributed to rebalancing U.S.-China relations so that it is results-oriented, reciprocal, and fair, Pompeo wrote in a follow-up tweet.

China's foreign ministry said it was aware of Pompeo's tweet but had not received any notification that Branstad was leaving.

Branstad was embroiled in a recent controversy when China's official People's Daily newspaper rejected an opinion column that he had written.

It wasn't clear whether his apparent departure was related to the piece.

Pompeo tweeted last week that China's ruling Communist Party refused to run Branstad's op-ed while the Chinese ambassador to the United States is free to publish in any U.S.media outlet.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian responded that Branstad's article was full of loopholes, seriously inconsistent with facts and wantonly attacks and smears China.

The U.S.Embassy had contacted the People's Daily on August 26 about the piece, asking that it be printed in full without any edits before Sept.4, the People's Daily said in a statement posted online.

Branstad, who arrived in Beijing in June 2017, is a native of Iowa and was governor of the major farming state for 22 years over two spans, from 1983 to 1999 and 2011 to 2017.

Early in his first term, he met Xi Jinping, now China's leader, when Xi visited Iowa as a county-level Communist Party official on a 1985 trade trip.

He was appointed ambassador by President Donald Trump after a vacancy of several months, during which the embassy's No.2 official, David Rank, resigned after criticising Trump's withdrawal from the Paris climate accord.

Soon after his arrival in Beijing, Branstad welcomed back American beef to the Chinese market after a 14-year ban, saying I know it is a key priority of the president to reduce the trade deficit, and this is one of the ways we can do it.

He joined U.S.Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin at trade talks with Chinese counterparts in Beijing in May 2019.

He also made a rare visit to Tibet later that month, where he expressed concerns about what the U.S. called Chinese government interference in the freedom of Tibetan Buddhists to organize and practice their religion.

He encouraged the Chinese government to engage in substantive dialogue with the Dalai Lama or his representatives, without preconditions, to seek a settlement that resolves differences, a U.S.Embassy statement said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mike Pompeo Terry Branstad
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | Pushkar V/EPS)
Same-sex marriages not part of Indian culture and law: SG to Delhi HC
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Plasma therapy for Covid-19 patients can't be written off, says study
Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan | Shekhar yadav
Paying fine doesn’t mean I have accepted SC verdict: Prashant Bhushan
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
India will now have to deploy troops all along LAC: Ex-Army commanders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
All MPs should send unequivocal message that the whole Nation stands with soldiers: PM Modi
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)
"With a heavy heart leaving mumbai": Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp