STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Pakistan summons Indian diplomat over death of Pakistani Hindu migrants in Rajasthan

Eleven members of a family of Pakistani Hindu migrants were found dead at a farm in Jodhpur district on August 9.

Published: 14th September 2020 11:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2020 11:24 PM   |  A+A-

India Pakistan flag

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Monday summoned India's Charge d'affaires here to convey its concern over the death of 11 Pakistani Hindu migrants in Rajasthan's Jodhpur district last month.

Eleven members of a family of Pakistani Hindu migrants were found dead at a farm in Jodhpur district on August 9.

A member of the family, who was found alive outside the hut they lived at Lodta village of the Dechu area, claimed to have no idea about the incident, according to local police.

The family belonging to the Bhil community had come to India from Pakistan's Sindh province in 2015 on a long-term visa.

They had been living at the Lodta village farm, which they had hired for farming, for the past six months.

The Foreign Office said it summoned India's Charge d'affaires at the High Commission Gaurav Ahluwalia and urged New Delhi to carry out a comprehensive investigation into the matter and provide access to the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi to the surviving members of the bereaved family.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pakistan hindu migrants India Pakistan ties Rajasthan
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | Pushkar V/EPS)
Same-sex marriages not part of Indian culture and law: SG to Delhi HC
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Plasma therapy for Covid-19 patients can't be written off, says study
Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan | Shekhar yadav
Paying fine doesn’t mean I have accepted SC verdict: Prashant Bhushan
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
India will now have to deploy troops all along LAC: Ex-Army commanders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
All MPs should send unequivocal message that the whole Nation stands with soldiers: PM Modi
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)
"With a heavy heart leaving mumbai": Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp