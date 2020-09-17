STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Foreign companies shifting production out of China a 'normal market phenomenon': Chinese official

Meng Wei, the spokesperson for the country's planning body attributed the shifting of the companies to rising costs and intensifying trade friction between China and the US.

Published: 17th September 2020 07:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2020 07:47 PM   |  A+A-

China Flag

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By PTI

BEIJING: International companies are shifting their production out of China due to increasing costs and intensifying Sino-US trade friction, a top Chinese trade official has acknowledged while downplaying it as a "normal market phenomenon."

Meng Wei, the spokesperson for the country's planning body National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), played down the steady closures by the multinational companies which provided massive foreign direct investment (FDI) in China for decades enabling it to emerge as a global export hub.

She said on Wednesday that the recent moves by international companies to shift production base out of China can be seen as normal market activities.

Meng attributed the shifting of the companies to rising costs and intensifying trade friction between China and the US.

The official said that China is committed to further opening up its economy and improving its environment for foreign businesses.

"The shift is a normal market phenomenon," Meng was quoted as saying by the state-run Global Times.

China faced major disruptions to its massive supply chain industry in the last two years as US President Donald Trump pursued aggressive policies towards Beijing fuelling political and trade tensions besides the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The US on September 14 banned the import of five goods from China, including computer-parts, cotton and hair products, alleging that they are produced in forced labour camps in the restive Muslim-majority Xinjiang province.

US President Donald Trump in May had ruled out renegotiating the trade deal with China.

The US and China in the beginning of the year signed Phase-1 of a trade deal, ending a bitter two-year tariff war that had rattled the global economy.

A number of countries including India, Vietnam and Bangladesh have announced special policies to attract the foreign firms leaving China.

Also, investment between the US and China in the first half of the year dropped to the lowest level in nearly a decade, Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported.

For the six months ending June 30, total capital deployed through direct and venture capital investments fell to an estimated USD 10.9 billion, from USD 26 billion at its 2016 peak, Post quoted a report by Rhodium Group and the non-profit National Committee on US-China Relations.

Direct investment by US companies in China dropped to USD 4.1 billion during the first six months this year as well, although several large acquisitions are moving forward, including JP Morgan's USD one billion deal to take control of its Chinese mutual fund joint venture, the report said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
China US ties China Sino-US trade China trade
India Matters
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo| Twitter)
China trying to obstruct India from patrolling at LAC but no power can stop our Army: Rajnath
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Tahir Hussain, Safoora Zargar among 15 named in Delhi riots plot
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (File photo| AP)
Goodbye India, hello IPL: MS Dhoni set to 'rule roost' in UAE
For representational purposes (Tapas Ranjan | Express Illustrations)
Job loss during lockdown sucked these women in Tamil Nadu into underbelly of couple swapping

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Dream 11 replaces Vivo as the title sponsor for IPL 2020 (Photo | IPL Website)
IPL sponsor Dream 11's parent company gets $225 million funding
Babri Masjid in Ayodhya before it was demolished by kar sevaks on December 6, 1992. (File Photo | AP)
Babri mosque demolition case verdict on September 30; Advani and others to be in court
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp