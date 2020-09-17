STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Navalny aides say Novichok traces found in Russian hotel

Germany has said it has "unequivocal evidence" that Navalny was poisoned with a Novichok nerve agent and this week reported that labs in France and Sweden had confirmed the findings.

Published: 17th September 2020 05:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2020 05:24 PM   |  A+A-

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny | AP

By AFP

MOSCOW: Aides of Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny said Thursday they discovered traces of a Novichok nerve agent on a bottle taken from the hotel where he stayed before falling ill in a suspected poisoning attack.

The 44-year-old lawyer and outspoken critic of President Vladimir Putin collapsed last month on a flight from the Siberian city of Tomsk to Moscow after a campaign trip to support opposition candidates in local elections.

His team wrote on Instagram that a German laboratory had found traces of a "military-grade toxin" collected from the hotel room in Tomsk where the opposition leader and his team stayed.

The aides said they believed Navalny was poisoned "before he left his room to reach the airport".

Navalny is being treated in a hospital in Berlin and on Tuesday said he was breathing for the first time without medical support.

Germany has said it has "unequivocal evidence" that Navalny was poisoned with a Novichok nerve agent and this week reported that labs in France and Sweden had confirmed the findings.

The post said that Navalny's team collected the bottle and other items that may have left toxin traces in the hotel room after hearing he fell ill.

"It was decided to take everything that could be hypothetically useful and hand it over to doctors in Germany," the post said.

"The fact that the case would not be investigated in Russia was also quite obvious."

The anti-corruption campaigner's suspected poisoning has sparked sharp condemnation from Western leaders, who have called for a thorough investigation and for those responsible to be brought to justice. 

Russia has dismissed "unsubstantiated claims" over the incident and said its doctors found no trace of toxins.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Alexei Navalny Russia Novichok nerve agent
India Matters
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo| Twitter)
China trying to obstruct India from patrolling at LAC but no power can stop our Army: Rajnath
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Tahir Hussain, Safoora Zargar among 15 named in Delhi riots plot
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (File photo| AP)
Goodbye India, hello IPL: MS Dhoni set to 'rule roost' in UAE
For representational purposes (Tapas Ranjan | Express Illustrations)
Job loss during lockdown sucked these women in Tamil Nadu into underbelly of couple swapping

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Dream 11 replaces Vivo as the title sponsor for IPL 2020 (Photo | IPL Website)
IPL sponsor Dream 11's parent company gets $225 million funding
Babri Masjid in Ayodhya before it was demolished by kar sevaks on December 6, 1992. (File Photo | AP)
Babri mosque demolition case verdict on September 30; Advani and others to be in court
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp