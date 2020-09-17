STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

US threatens sanctions over arms trade with Iran

"We will return to the US to re-impose sanctions so that the arms embargo will become permanent next week," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said at a press briefing

Published: 17th September 2020 03:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2020 03:08 PM   |  A+A-

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (File photo| AP)

By IANS

TEHRAN: The US has threatened to impose new sanctions to prevent foreign arms trade with Iran after the expiration of the UN embargo against Tehran.

"We will return to the US to re-impose sanctions so that the arms embargo will become permanent next week," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said at a press briefing on Wednesday with visiting UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab.

The US will "do all the things we need to do to ensure that those sanctions are enforced", Pompeo added.

All UN sanctions against Iran will be restored on Saturday evening, Elliott Abrams, US special representative for Iran and Venezuela, said later in the day.

"The arms embargo will now be re-imposed indefinitely and other restrictions will return, including the ban on Iran engaging in enrichment and re-processing related activities, the prohibition on ballistic missile testing and development, and sanctions on the transfer of nuclear and missile-related technologies to Iran," Abrams told reporters.

The representative also noted that details of the sanctions enforcement measures will be announced on September 21, which he said "will have a very significant impact".

President Donald Trump's administration has sought to invoke the "snapback" mechanism to restore all pre-2015 UN sanctions against Iran after its failed and isolated attempt at the UN Security Council to extend the arms embargo against Tehran.

However, the overwhelming majority of Security Council members asserted that the US has no right to invoke the "snapback" mechanism as the country is no longer a participant after its withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal in May 2018.

Indonesia's UN ambassador Dian Triansyah Djani, whose country held the Security Council presidency for the month of August, said that he was "is not in the position" to take further action as there was no consensus among council members over the issue.

Under Security Council Resolution 2231, which endorsed the 2015 nuclear deal, the arms embargo against Iran expires on October 18.

Tehran has said that it will not accept a renewal of the embargo.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
US-Iran relations foreign arms trade US sanctions on Iran
India Matters
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo| Twitter)
China trying to obstruct India from patrolling at LAC but no power can stop our Army: Rajnath
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Tahir Hussain, Safoora Zargar among 15 named in Delhi riots plot
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (File photo| AP)
Goodbye India, hello IPL: MS Dhoni set to 'rule roost' in UAE
For representational purposes (Tapas Ranjan | Express Illustrations)
Job loss during lockdown sucked these women in Tamil Nadu into underbelly of couple swapping

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Dream 11 replaces Vivo as the title sponsor for IPL 2020 (Photo | IPL Website)
IPL sponsor Dream 11's parent company gets $225 million funding
Babri Masjid in Ayodhya before it was demolished by kar sevaks on December 6, 1992. (File Photo | AP)
Babri mosque demolition case verdict on September 30; Advani and others to be in court
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp