Google receives USD 25 million tax break from Nevada to build facility

The company previously committed USD 600 million to the data center in the Las Vegas suburb of Henderson.

The Australian government said on Friday, July 31, 2020 it plans to give Google and Facebook three months to negotiate with Australian media businesses fair pay for news content. (Photo | AP)

For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

RENO: Google will receive more than USD 25 million in tax breaks after pledging an additional USD 600 million for a new data center in southern Nevada, state officials said.

The company previously committed USD 600 million to the data center in the Las Vegas suburb of Henderson.

Google also said it would invest USD 600 million to build a data center at the Tahoe Reno Industrial Center in northern Nevada, bringing its total investment in the state to USD 1.8 billion, said Gov. Steve Sisolak.

To date, the company has invested USD 300 million in the Reno facility.

Sisolak and seven members of the state Office of Economic Development board approved more than USD 25 million in tax breaks for the construction of the company's Henderson data center.

The facility is expected to open in 2021, the Reno Gazette-Journal reported.

"This is a very good deal for Nevada," said Michael Brown, the director of the development board. "In return for the USD 25 million abatement that Google will receive, the company will make a USD 427 million impact on the economy over 20 years and generate USD 94 million in tax revenue over 20 years." 

