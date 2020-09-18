STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pakistan to elevate occupied Gilgit-Baltistan to full-fledged province, says report

Pakistan has decided to elevate Gilgit-Baltistan’s status to that of a full-fledged province, a Pakistani media report on Thursday quoted a senior minister as saying.

Published: 18th September 2020 04:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2020 04:20 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Pakistan PM Imran Khan (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has decided to elevate Gilgit-Baltistan’s status to that of a full-fledged province, a Pakistani media report on Thursday quoted a senior minister as saying. India has clearly conveyed to Pakistan that the entire union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, including the areas of Gilgit and Baltistan, are an integral part of the country by virtue of its fully legal and irrevocable accession. 

The Government of Pakistan or its judiciary has no locus standi on territories illegally and forcibly occupied by it. India completely rejects such actions and continued attempts to bring material changes in Pakistan occupied areas of the Indian territory of Jammu & Kashmir. Instead, Pakistan should immediately vacate all areas under its illegal occupation, the Ministry of External Affairs said in May while protesting Islamabad’s efforts to bring material change in Pakistan occupied territories.  

According to a report in the Express Tribune, Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs, Ali Amin Gandapur, on Wednesday said that PM Imran Khan would soon visit the region and make the formal announcement to elevate Gilgit-Baltistan to the status of a full-fledged province with all constitutional rights. Gandapur said Gilgit-Baltistan would be given adequate representation on all constitutional bodies, including the National Assembly and the Senate.

‘After consultation with all stakeholders, the federal government has decided in principle to give constitutional rights to Gilgit-Baltistan,’ the minister told reporters. Gandapur also said that work on the Moqpondass Special Economic Zone would begin under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).
The CPEC, which connects Gwadar Port in Pakistan’s Balochistan with China’s Xinjiang, is the flagship project of Beijing’s ambitious Belt and Road Initiative.

The CPEC is a collection of infrastructure and other projects under construction throughout Pakistan since 2013. Originally valued at $46 billion, the projects were worth $60 billion as of 2017.India has protested to China over the CPEC as it is being laid through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Gilgit-Baltistan Kashmir issue PoK Pakistan
