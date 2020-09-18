STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tally shows global COVID-19 cases top 30 million

The number increased by 10 million in just over a month; global cases passed 20 million on August 12.

Published: 18th September 2020 08:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2020 08:35 PM   |  A+A-

Covid testing, Coronavirus

Image for representational purpose only. ( File | EPS)

By Associated Press

LONDON: Confirmed cases of the coronavirus have topped 30 million worldwide, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally.

The worldwide count of known COVID-19 infections climbed past 30 million on Thursday, with more than half of them from just three countries: the U.S., India and Brazil, according to the tally kept by Johns Hopkins researchers.

The number increased by 10 million in just over a month; global cases passed 20 million on August 12.

The United States leads the by-country count with at least 6,675,560 reported cases, followed by India with at least 5,214,677 and Brazil at 4,455, 386, the numbers showed.

Individual numbers could vary as the university's tally sometimes lags behind country reports.

The U.S. also leads in the number of deaths at 197,643, followed by Brazil at 134,935 and India with a death toll of 84,372, the tally showed.

