STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Nepal depicts Indian areas as its own in books

Nepal has introduced new school textbooks depicting a revised map of the country showing areas of Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limipyadhura as its territories.

Published: 19th September 2020 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2020 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

India-Nepal ties

Flags of Nepal (Left) and India (File photos | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI/DEHRADUN: Nepal has introduced new school textbooks depicting a revised map of the country showing areas of Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limipyadhura as its territories. The new books ‘Nepal’s territory and reading material for border issues’ are for Class IX and Class XII and have a preface written by Nepalese Education Minister Giriraj Mani Pokharel.

The move to introduce the textbooks was in line with Nepalese government spokesperson Yuvaraj Khatiwada’s announcement after the Parliamentary approval that the government would incorporate the revised political map in the school curriculum.

Nepal is also resorting to the Chinese way of information warfare on social media, with multiple accounts demanding Nepal to take back Nepalese lands, including Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura, along with areas expanding up to Dehradun. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nepal India-Nepal border row
India Matters
A Sukhoi Su-30MKI jet flies over Ladakh amid tension at LAC | pTI
Indian Army unable to patrol 5 posts due to presence of Chinese troops
Four among the nine Al-Qaeda operatives arrested by the NIA from Kerala and West Bengal. (Photos | EPS)
NIA arrests nine Al-Qaeda terrorists after raids in Kerala, West Bengal
Farmers’ groups, protesting agriculture Bills, arrive in Patiala. (Photo | PTI)
Explained: What are the new Agri Bills are and why farmers are unhappy
Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on CSK in a repeat of last year's final in the opening match of IPL. (File Photo | AP)
IP 2020: Defending champs Mumbai Indians take on Chennai Super Kings today

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on CSK in a repeat of last year's final in the opening match of IPL. (File Photo | AP)
Here's why IPL 2020 could be the most watched season in tournament history
Mohammed Rafi (File | EPS)
India's new Mohammed Rafi! Meet Saurav Kishan from Kerala's Kozhikode
Gallery
In the desert, springs the IPL oasis. Our cartoonist Satish Acharya imagines the drawing-room revolution that this will unleash.
Cartoon: Remote IPL! Switching on the fun and games in COVID times
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp