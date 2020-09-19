Nepal depicts Indian areas as its own in books

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI/DEHRADUN: Nepal has introduced new school textbooks depicting a revised map of the country showing areas of Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limipyadhura as its territories. The new books ‘Nepal’s territory and reading material for border issues’ are for Class IX and Class XII and have a preface written by Nepalese Education Minister Giriraj Mani Pokharel.

The move to introduce the textbooks was in line with Nepalese government spokesperson Yuvaraj Khatiwada’s announcement after the Parliamentary approval that the government would incorporate the revised political map in the school curriculum.

Nepal is also resorting to the Chinese way of information warfare on social media, with multiple accounts demanding Nepal to take back Nepalese lands, including Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura, along with areas expanding up to Dehradun.