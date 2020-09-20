STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death draws big surge of donations to Democrats

The jaw-dropping sum was raised by noon Saturday after news of her death broke late Friday, according to a donation ticker on the website of ActBlue, the party's online fundraising platform.

Published: 20th September 2020 12:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2020 12:47 AM   |  A+A-

Flowers and light candies outside the US Supreme Court in Washington after the Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Flowers and light candies outside the US Supreme Court in Washington after the Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. (Photo| AP)

By Associated Press

WASHINGTON: Democrats raised more than USD 31 million in the hours after Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death, demonstrating how the liberal icon's passing and the contentious nomination fight that lies ahead have already galvanized the party's base.

The jaw-dropping sum was raised by noon Saturday after news of her death broke late Friday, according to a donation ticker on the website of ActBlue, the party's online fundraising platform.

The 2020 campaign, which will decide control of the White House and the Senate, had already delivered record-shattering fundraising totals for the Democrats, a sign of the motivation within the party to rebuke President Donald Trump on Election Day.

But Ginsburg's death brought new impetus to the campaign, particularly after Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., both pledged to move forward with finding a new justice.

That would further tilt the court in a conservative direction, carrying wide-ranging implications for the fate of abortion access, environmental regulations and health care.

Democratic challengers to Republican senators were a major recipient of the influx of cash.

A group of Democratic strategists raising money through an effort called "Get Mitch or Die Trying," which shares donations among Democratic Senate contenders, reported that within hours of Ginsburg's death they nearly doubled what they had previously raised.

"In tribute to the extraordinary life of Justice Ginsberg, I'm matching donations to this fund up to $10,000 tonight," tweeted Grey's Anatomy showrunner Krista Vernoff.

A separate Senate-focused Democratic fundraising push specifically mentions Ginsburg's legacy.

"In this moment it is vital to give to Senate candidates," reads an ActBlue fundraising page called "Protect RBG's Legacy" "Time to apply maximum pressure so that they do the right thing & refuse to vote to confirm before the 2020 election"

A representative for ActBlue did not respond to a request for comment on Saturday.

A spokesman for WinRed, Republican's ActBlue counterpart, also did not respond to a request for comment.

Democrats were not the only ones who raised the specter of the coming Senate nomination fight while raising money.

In Iowa, vulnerable Republican Sen. Joni Ernst sent out fundraising pleas shortly after Ginsburg's death was announced, drawing a swift online backlash.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Democrats Ruth Bader Ginsburg
India Matters
A Sukhoi Su-30MKI jet flies over Ladakh amid tension at LAC | pTI
Indian Army unable to patrol 5 posts due to presence of Chinese troops
Gayle force he might be, but even the Universe boss can't avoid the bio-bubble restriction!
Cartoon: Remote IPL! Switching on the fun and games in COVID times
Representational Image
TN COVID-19 care centre turns exam hall for final year student
Farmers’ groups, protesting agriculture Bills, arrive in Patiala. (Photo | PTI)
Explained: What are the new Agri Bills are and why farmers are unhappy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Members of various farmers' organizations burn an effigy during a protest over agriculture related ordinances in Amritsar. (Photo | PTI)
TNIE Explainer: What are the new Agri Bills and why farmers are unhappy
Sri Krishna Mutt’s Rajangana was flooded. (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka Rains: Floods wreak havoc in Udupi, NDRF teams lead rescue ops
Gallery
MS Dhoni hasn't lost an ounce of his leadership acumen even after a 437-day hiatus as his battle-hardened CSK outfit beat Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020 opener. (Photo | PTI)
MS Dhoni-led CSK extract revenge over defending champs Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020 opener
Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bangalore) | Captain Kohli will be key to Royal Challengers Bangalore's hopes in the 13th edition of the tournament. The star batsman hasn't been at his best in the T20 tournament, save the 2016 edition when he scored 640 runs in 16 matches to guide Bangalore to a runner-up finish. But with 'King Kohli' backed by big guns including South Africa's AB de Villiers and Aaron Finch of Australia, Bangalore will be optimistic about doing better than last year, when they finished with the wooden spoon. (Photo | AFP)
From Virat Kohli to Andre Russell: Five explosive players who could finish with the most Dream11 points in IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp