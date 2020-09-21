STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Madrid adopts new COVID-19 restrictions exposing poor-rich divide

Spain is struggling to contain a second wave of the virus, which has killed at least 30,000 people according to the country's health ministry.

Published: 21st September 2020 05:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2020 05:11 PM   |  A+A-

A local police stops a vehicle at a checkpoint in Madrid, Spain. (Photo | AP)

A local police stops a vehicle at a checkpoint in Madrid, Spain. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

MADRID: Police in the Spanish capital and its surrounding towns on Monday stopped people coming in and out of some working-class neighborhoods that have been partially locked down to stem Europe’s fastest coronavirus spread.

The police controls will only relay information on the restrictions for the first two days. Enforcement of stay-in orders will be mandatory starting from Wednesday and those not justifying their trips for work, study or medical reasons will face fines, regional authorities said.

The new heightened restrictions, including occupancy limits in shops and restaurants and closed parks, affect some 860,000 residents. They have been met with protests from people who think that authorities are stigmatizing the poor.

The targeted areas have a 14-day rate of transmission above 1,000 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, some of the highest in Europe. They are also densely populated with less-affluent residents who cram into small apartments and use public transportation to work in manual jobs in other areas of the city.

Some people online shared photos of crammed rush-hour subway trains, complaining that the problem was not in the suburbs but due to the lack of sufficient public transport.

In the hard-hit area of Vallecas, Waiter Raul Hernández said that his coffee-shop expected less business.

“Yesterday afternoon the change started to be seen and today we are not doing anything,” he said. “People are accepting it well, they understand it but they are afraid.”

Hundreds took their grievances to the streets on Sunday, clapping in unison while shouting for the Madrid regional president, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, to step down. The protesters also called for the restrictions to be extended to all the city, expressing anger at authorities for acting late and targeting the poorest areas while not doing enough to reinforce the region's health centers with more staff.

The city’s rate of infection — 682.57 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in 2 weeks — is nearly three times the national average of 267.82). Europewide, that number was 76 last week.

After weeks exchanging blame for inaction, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, a Socialist, was meeting on Monday with Ayuso, a conservative politician of the opposition Popular Party, to coordinate a stronger response to the outbreaks. A few dozen protesters clad in Spanish flags called for Sánchez to step down outside of the Madrid government's meeting place.

Spain is struggling to contain a second wave of the virus, which has killed at least 30,000 people according to the country’s health ministry.

More from World
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus Spain COVID-19
India Matters
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test. (File photo | PTI)
India's COVID-19 recovery rate crosses 80 per cent mark
For representational purposes
Pre-filled Return form soon, says GST Network CEO Prakash Kumar
Sub-lieutenant Riti Singh and Sub-lieutenant Kumudini Tyagi (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
In a historic first, two women chopper pilots posted on Indian Navy warship
Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks on stage during the 72nd Emmy Awards telecast. (Photo| AP)
Here's the complete list of winners at 72nd Emmy Awards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Schools were reopened for 9-12 standard students under unlock 4.0 guidelines in Vijayawada on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Prasant Madugula)
Unlock 4: Schools and colleges partially reopen in some states after 6 months
Tourists visiting the Taj Mahal after six months in Agra (Photo | AP)
Unlock 4: Taj Mahal, Agra Fort reopen for tourists amid strict COVID 19 safety measures
Gallery
Gareth Bale ended his seven seasons at Madrid on Saturday when he returned on a season-long loan to Tottenham, the club he left in 2013 to come to Spain. (Photo | AP)
The Gareth Bale that Real Madrid fans adored: A brief trip down the memory lane as the Welshman leaves Bernabeau on loan
Canadian sitcom 'Schitt's Creek' created history as it made a clean sweep in the comedy category at the 72nd Emmy Awards. Bagging seven out of 15 wins, here's why audiences resonate with this comedic show. (From L-R: Annie Murphy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O
'Schitt's Creek' sweeps Emmy 2020's Comedy category with seven big wins, here's what makes this Canadian gem click
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp