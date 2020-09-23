STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Austrian government sued over ski resort coronavirus outbreak

The outbreak in Ischgl, a resort in western Austria that's popular with skiers across Europe, is considered one of the earliest 'superspreader' events on the continent.

Published: 23rd September 2020 03:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2020 03:38 PM   |  A+A-

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz attends at parliament session in Vienna, Austria. (Photo | AP)

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz attends at parliament session in Vienna, Austria. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

VIENNA: An Austrian consumer protection group said Wednesday it has filed four civil lawsuits against the country's government for failing to contain a coronavirus outbreak at an Alpine ski resort during the early phase of the pandemic that has been blamed for thousands of infections around the world.

Peter Kolba, who heads the VSV consumer association, said the four cases "involving an Austrian and three Germans" will test the ground for a further 1,000 people who have asked to be represented by the group after falling ill with COVID-19 following a trip to Ischgl in February and March.

The outbreak in Ischgl, a resort in western Austria that's popular with skiers across Europe, is considered one of the earliest 'superspreader' events on the continent.

Kolba said his association has been contacted by 6,000 people from 45 countries as far away as Iceland, Netherlands, Ireland and the United States.

About 80 per cent of those tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from Ischgl.

He accused authorities in the Paznaun Valley, where Ischgl is located, of being beholden to the interests of the local tourism industry.

Numerous infections allegedly occurred in cramped apres-ski bars where tourists often party the night away after a day on the slopes.

Alexander Klausner, a lawyer for the VSV, said one of the four cases was submitted Tuesday on behalf of relatives of a man who died as a result of COVID-19.

Two other plaintiffs are still suffering effects from the infection in spring, while a fourth had only a mild illness.

Kolba said the plaintiffs are seeking damages of up to 100,000 euros (USD 118,000) each from Austrian federal authorities, who hold ultimate responsibility for enforcing health regulations.

More from World.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus Austria
India Matters
Parliamentarians in Lok Sabha during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Bill to help in curbing misuse of foreign donations passed in Lok Sabha
Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Malaysia are among the are 36 countries which provide e-visa facility. (Representational Image)
16 countries provide visa-free entry to Indian passport holders: Centre
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
UP Film City to come up in 1,000-acres land along Yamuna Expressway
Workstation and vacation can go hand in hand, thanks to the new found meaning of 'WFH'
WFH now stands for 'working from hills' for some Hyderabad techies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi also called for creating new opprotunities in Northeast | PiB
Without comprehensive reforms, UN faces 'crisis of confidence': PM Narendra Modi
Normal life was disrupted in Sakleshpur, Alur and Arkalgud taluk following heavy rains. (File photo| PTI)
Mumbai Rains: City and suburbs halted due to severe water-logging
Gallery
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
After 12 successful seasons, the Indian Premier league is back despite the challenges of the coronavirus. In 2020, it is set to make and break many records but before that, here are some facts and tidbits of the IPL that will keep you to update. (Photo | Express Illustration/ Tapas Ranjan)
A-Z of IPL 2020: Guess who has won the Orange cap the most number of times?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp