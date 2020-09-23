STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

TikTok purges 37.6 million troublesome videos from India

The majority, at 30.9% were removed for containing nudity and sexual activities, while 22.3% were taken out for violating minor safety.

Published: 23rd September 2020 10:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2020 10:58 AM   |  A+A-

Highly popular app like TikTok is just one among the 59 banned Chinese apps.

For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Chinese short video-making app TikTok purged more than 104.5 million videos from its platform in the first half of this year (the pre-ban period) for violating its community guidelines and majority were from India at 37.68 million.

At second place was the US, where the app has just averted the ban with Oracle-Walmart coming to its rescue, with 9.82 million videos that were removed in H12020, according to TikTok's latest transparency report.

The total number accounts for less than 1 per cent of all the videos uploaded on TikTok.

Before the India ban, TikTok had nearly 200 million users in the country, nearly the double from its US market.

Apart from India and the US, the highest numbers of videos were removed from Pakistan, Brazil and the UK at 6.45 million, 5.53 million, and 2.95 million, respectively.

Some 96.4 per cent of the videos were identified and removed before users reported them, while 90.3 per cent were removed before they clocked any views, reports ZDNet.

The majority, at 30.9% were removed for containing nudity and sexual activities, while 22.3% were taken out for violating minor safety and 19.6% were removed for containing illegal activities and regulated goods.

Apart from India and the US, the highest numbers of videos also were removed from Pakistan, Brazil, and the UK at 6.45 million, 5.53 million, and 2.95 million, respectively.

TikTok said it also received legal requests from governments and law enforcement agencies as well as IP (intellectual property) rights holders to restrict or remove certain content.

In a separate statement, TikTok said its interim head Vanessa Pappas has sent a letter to the heads of nine social and content platforms, proposing a Memorandum of Understanding aimed at encouraging companies to warn one another of violent, graphic content on their own platforms.

More from World.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TikTok videos India
India Matters
Parliamentarians in Lok Sabha during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Bill to help in curbing misuse of foreign donations passed in Lok Sabha
Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Malaysia are among the are 36 countries which provide e-visa facility. (Representational Image)
16 countries provide visa-free entry to Indian passport holders: Centre
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
UP Film City to come up in 1,000-acres land along Yamuna Expressway
Workstation and vacation can go hand in hand, thanks to the new found meaning of 'WFH'
WFH now stands for 'working from hills' for some Hyderabad techies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi also called for creating new opprotunities in Northeast | PiB
Without comprehensive reforms, UN faces 'crisis of confidence': PM Narendra Modi
Normal life was disrupted in Sakleshpur, Alur and Arkalgud taluk following heavy rains. (File photo| PTI)
Mumbai Rains: City and suburbs halted due to severe water-logging
Gallery
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
After 12 successful seasons, the Indian Premier league is back despite the challenges of the coronavirus. In 2020, it is set to make and break many records but before that, here are some facts and tidbits of the IPL that will keep you to update. (Photo | Express Illustration/ Tapas Ranjan)
A-Z of IPL 2020: Guess who has won the Orange cap the most number of times?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp