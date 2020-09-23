STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

UK says no-deal Brexit could see 7,000-truck border queues

The two sides say a deal must be struck by October so it can be approved and ratified before Jan.1.

Published: 23rd September 2020 03:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2020 03:40 PM   |  A+A-

Pro Brexit demonstrators parade their banner past the Treasury building in London.

For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: The British government says there could be lines of 7,000 trucks at the English Channel and two-day waits to get into France immediately after the U.K akes its economic break from the European Union at the end of the year.

Michael Gove, the minister in charge of Brexit preparations, described that as a reasonable worst-case scenario in a letter to logistics firms.

He's due to give more details to Parliament on Wednesday.

The government letter says that between 30% and 50% of trucks wanting to cross the Channel may not be ready for new paperwork and regulations that will come into effect on Jan.1.

"This could lead to maximum queues of 7,000 port-bound trucks in Kent and associated maximum delays of up to two days," the document said.

The U.K. withdrew from the EU's political institutions on Jan.31 but remains in a tariff-free transition period until the end of the year while negotiators try to work out a future trade relationship.

Even with a deal, Britain will be leaving the bloc's single market and customs union, meaning some new checks and trade barriers.

Without a deal there will be much greater disruption, with the U.K. and the EU having to slap tariffs on each others' goods.

The two sides say a deal must be struck by October so it can be approved and ratified before Jan.1.

But negotiators remain at loggerheads on key issues, especially European fishing boats' access to U.K. waters and competition rules for businesses.

Chief EU negotiator Michel Barnier is due to hold talks with his British counterpart David Frost in London Wednesday ahead of a ninth formal round of negotiations next week.

The climate for the talks has been further chilled by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's introduction of a bill that would give the U.K.

the right to override parts of the legally binding withdrawal agreement it struck with the bloc less than a year ago.

That has infuriated the EU, which has threatened legal action if Britain does not reverse course by the end of September.

Johnson shows no signs of dropping the bill, which is currently making its way through Parliament.

The legislation has also caused an uproar in Britain.

Five former prime ministers have criticized Johnson's willingness to break international law, and the government's top legal civil servant and most senior law officer for Scotland have both resigned.

More from World.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Brexit Boris Johnson
India Matters
Parliamentarians in Lok Sabha during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Bill to help in curbing misuse of foreign donations passed in Lok Sabha
Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Malaysia are among the are 36 countries which provide e-visa facility. (Representational Image)
16 countries provide visa-free entry to Indian passport holders: Centre
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
UP Film City to come up in 1,000-acres land along Yamuna Expressway
Workstation and vacation can go hand in hand, thanks to the new found meaning of 'WFH'
WFH now stands for 'working from hills' for some Hyderabad techies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi also called for creating new opprotunities in Northeast | PiB
Without comprehensive reforms, UN faces 'crisis of confidence': PM Narendra Modi
Normal life was disrupted in Sakleshpur, Alur and Arkalgud taluk following heavy rains. (File photo| PTI)
Mumbai Rains: City and suburbs halted due to severe water-logging
Gallery
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
After 12 successful seasons, the Indian Premier league is back despite the challenges of the coronavirus. In 2020, it is set to make and break many records but before that, here are some facts and tidbits of the IPL that will keep you to update. (Photo | Express Illustration/ Tapas Ranjan)
A-Z of IPL 2020: Guess who has won the Orange cap the most number of times?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp