STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Breonna Taylor death: Trump wishes speedy recovery to Louisville police officers shot during protests

Two Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) officers were shot during protests on Wednesday night. One officer is undergoing surgery and both are in stable condition, LMPD interim chief said.

Published: 24th September 2020 01:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2020 01:22 PM   |  A+A-

Protesters speak, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. A grand jury has indicted one officer on criminal charges six months after Breonna Taylor was fatally shot by police. (Photo | AP)

Protesters speak, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. A grand jury has indicted one officer on criminal charges six months after Breonna Taylor was fatally shot by police. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump wished a speedy recovery to the two police officers who sustained injuries in Louisville during protests against Kentucky grand jury's decision to indict one of the three police personnel, involved in the death of African-American nurse Breonna Taylor, on first-degree wanton endangerment charges.

In a tweet, Trump said he spoke to Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and stated that his administration is ready to help.

"Praying for the two police officers that were shot tonight in Louisville, Kentucky. The Federal Government stands behind you and is ready to help. Spoke to @GovAndyBeshear and we are prepared to work together, immediately upon request!" he said.

Two Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) officers were shot during protests on Wednesday night. One officer is undergoing surgery and both are in stable condition, LMPD interim chief Robert Schroeder said, CNN reported.

According to Schroeder, a suspect is in custody. "I am very concerned about the safety of our officers," he said.

"We have had two officers shot tonight and it is very serious. It is a dangerous condition. I think the safety of the officers and community we serve is of utmost importance," he added. The names of the two officers were not revealed.

The development comes after one officer, Brett Hankison, was charged with three lesser counts of wanton endangerment in connection to the death of Taylor, who was shot dead in a police raid at her home on March 13. The victim did not have any criminal record, The Hill reported.

Several people had expressed their disapproval and frustration over the grand jury's decision, saying more steps should have been taken. Hours after the grand jury's decision, protests broke out in Louisville with clashes taking place between the police and demonstrators.

Each count of wanton endangerment could carry up to five years in prison.

The two other cops -- Jonathan Mattingly and Myles Cosgrove -- fired six and 16 shots respectively. Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said that Taylor was shot six times, though only one of the bullet wounds proved to be fatal.

Vehicle barricades were set up by Louisville Police in the Louisville downtown area as well as around Jefferson Square Park, the launching point for several Black Lives Matter protests, according to The Hill.

Mayor Greg Fischer announced a 72-hour curfew which began from 9 pm (local time) on Wednesday. Also, the Kentucky National Guard was pressed into service before the restrictions came into place. (ANI)

More from World.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Breonna Taylor Breonna Taylor protests
India Matters
Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad and other Opposition leaders before addressing the media, after a meeting with President Ramnath Kovind over the recent farm sector reform bills. (Photo | PTI)
Rajya Sabha clears 15 bills in two days amidst Opposition’s boycott
Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Shraddha Kapoor. (Photo | Instagram)
Drugs probe: NCB summons Deepika Padukone, other top actresses
Advocate Prashant Bhushan (Photo | PTI)
Contempt case: Prashant Bhushan summoned by bar council of Delhi
Eighty-two-year-old Bilkis. (Photo| Youtube screengrab)
Shaheen Bagh's 'dadi' Bilkis makes it to TIME's list of 100 influential people

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Image for representational purposes. (Photo| Twitter screengrab)
India, Australia carry out naval exercise in Indian Ocean amid China row
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Trump refuses to promise peaceful transfer of power if he loses US elections
Gallery
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
After 12 successful seasons, the Indian Premier league is back despite the challenges of the coronavirus. In 2020, it is set to make and break many records but before that, here are some facts and tidbits of the IPL that will keep you to update. (Photo | Express Illustration/ Tapas Ranjan)
A-Z of IPL 2020: Guess who has won the Orange cap the most number of times?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp