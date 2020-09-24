STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Thirteen terrorists killed in Afghanistan's eastern Logar province

The restive district, according to the official, was under Taliban attacks for the past couple of weeks

Published: 24th September 2020 03:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2020 03:05 PM   |  A+A-

Image of Taliban fighters used for representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)

Image of Taliban fighters used for representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)

By ANI

KABUL: A total of 13 terrorists have been confirmed dead as government forces launched an operation in Kharwar district of eastern Logar province in Afghanistan, provincial police spokesperson Shahpor Ahmadzai said on Thursday.

The restive district, according to the official, was under Taliban attacks for the past couple of weeks, but the government forces including the army and police launched the operation on Wednesday and so far 13 terrorists have been killed.

No security personnel has been hurt, the official said. The ongoing operation will last until the area is cleared of the terrorists, he added.

The Taliban has not made a comment yet.

More from World.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Taliban Afghan conflict
India Matters
Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad and other Opposition leaders before addressing the media, after a meeting with President Ramnath Kovind over the recent farm sector reform bills. (Photo | PTI)
Rajya Sabha clears 15 bills in two days amidst Opposition’s boycott
Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Shraddha Kapoor. (Photo | Instagram)
Drugs probe: NCB summons Deepika Padukone, other top actresses
Advocate Prashant Bhushan (Photo | PTI)
Contempt case: Prashant Bhushan summoned by bar council of Delhi
Eighty-two-year-old Bilkis. (Photo| Youtube screengrab)
Shaheen Bagh's 'dadi' Bilkis makes it to TIME's list of 100 influential people

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Image for representational purposes. (Photo| Twitter screengrab)
India, Australia carry out naval exercise in Indian Ocean amid China row
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Trump refuses to promise peaceful transfer of power if he loses US elections
Gallery
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
After 12 successful seasons, the Indian Premier league is back despite the challenges of the coronavirus. In 2020, it is set to make and break many records but before that, here are some facts and tidbits of the IPL that will keep you to update. (Photo | Express Illustration/ Tapas Ranjan)
A-Z of IPL 2020: Guess who has won the Orange cap the most number of times?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp