Four injured in Paris knife attack outside former offices of Charlie Hebdo: France PM Jean Castex

One suspect has been detained after the attack, which occurred as the trial was underway for the alleged accomplices of the 2015 Charlie Hebdo attack.

French police officers patrol after four people have been wounded in a knife attack near the former offices of satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo

French police officers patrol after four people have been wounded in a knife attack near the former offices of satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo.

PARIS: Four people were injured, two seriously, in a knife attack in Paris on Friday outside the former offices of French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo, Prime Minister Jean Castex said. Two of the victims were in a critical condition, the Paris police department said, adding two suspects were on the run.

Police later said that one suspect had been detained after the attack, which occurred as the trial was underway for the alleged accomplices of the 2015 Charlie Hebdo attack. "A serious event has taken place in Paris," said Castex, who was addressing reporters at the time and cut short a visit to northern Paris to head instead to the crisis centre of the interior ministry. Four people have been wounded and it seems that two are in a serious condition," he said.

He added that the attack had taken place "in front of" the weekly's former offices in the 11th district of central Paris. The magazine's current address is kept secret for security reasons. The stabbing came as a trial was underway in the capital for alleged accomplices of the authors of the January 2015 attack on Charlie Hebdo.

Twelve people, including some of France's most celebrated cartoonists, were killed in the attack by brothers Said and Cherif Kouachi and claimed by a branch of Al Qaeda.  A female police officer was killed a day later, followed the next day by the killing of four men in a hostage-taking at a Jewish supermarket by gunman Amedy Coulibaly.

The 14 defendants stand accused of having aided and abetted the perpetrators of the 2015 attacks, who were themselves killed in the wake of the massacres. The magazine, defiant as ever, had marked the start of the trial by republishing hugely controversial cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed that had angered Muslims around the world.

Al-Qaeda then threatened Charlie Hebdo with a repeat of the 2015 massacre of its staff. The trial in Paris had resumed Friday after a suspect's coronavirus test came back negative. The hearing for the fourteen suspects, which opened on September 2, was postponed Thursday after Nezar Mickael Pastor Alwatik fell ill in the stand.

His lawyer Marie Dose said her client had suffered from "a lot of fever, coughing, vomiting and headaches".  He was back in the box on Friday, after the presiding judge informed defence and prosecution lawyers by SMS late Thursday that the test results allowed for the trial to go ahead.

