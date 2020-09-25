STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
US to stay away from 'ridiculous' foreign wars that never end: Donald Trump 

President Donald Trump listens during a 'National Dialogue on Safely Reopening America's Schools,' event in the East Room of the White House, Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in Washington.

US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON:  The US will stay away from "ridiculous" foreign wars that never end and bring back its troops, President Donald Trump has said, as he pledged to strike down terrorists who threaten Americans and maintain the country's "unrivalled" military might to ensure peace through strength.

Addressing an election rally in the key battleground State of Florida on Thursday, Trump alleged that for decades, American politicians had spent trillions of dollars rebuilding foreign nations, fighting foreign wars, and defending foreign borders.

"But now we are finally protecting our nation rebuilding our cities, and we are bringing our jobs, our factories, and our troops back home to the USA," he said.

"We will strike down terrorists who threaten our citizens and we will keep out of America - of our great country - we will stay away from those ridiculous endless foreign wars. They never end," Trump told thousands of his supporters.

Referring to the "endless foreign wars", Trump said that the American troops were coming back.

"They're all coming home. They're all coming home. We will maintain America's unrivaled military might. And we will ensure peace through strength. And nobody has strength like we have strength. Peace through strength," he asserted.

One of the largest campaign rallies of the 2020 presidential elections, over 30,000 people turned out for the president's rally in Jacksonville, Florida, on Thursday night.

The high turn-out of his supporters, ignoring the social distancing measures during the coronavirus pandemic, is reflective of his popularity in the State.

"I was thrilled to be back in my home state of FLORIDA with thousands of loyal, hard working American Patriots in Jacksonville! Trump said in a tweet with an impressive video of thousands of people at the Jacksonville rally site.

Trump said former vice president and his Democratic presidential rivel Joe Biden was having a hard time attracting people to his rallies.

"Isn't it crazy? Isn't it crazy? This is some, it's interesting, when Biden comes to Florida, you have like, 12, 13 people. You know, they do the circles. And he has a hard time filling up the circles. Here we probably have 30,000 people or so. That's a lot of people," Trump said.

Describing it as the most important election in the history of the United States, Trump said the Republicans were dealing with people that are crazy.

"They're going to raise your taxes; they're going to take away your Second Amendment (right to bear arms). The Democrat Party has been completely taken over by socialist, Marxist, and far-left extremist. They have raised the policies of communist Cuba, socialist Venezuela, they want to end the American Dream for Hispanic Americans," he said.

Trump alleged that Senator and Democratic vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris was further left than her party's Senator Bernie Sanders.

"The Republican Party is the party of jobs, freedom, and safety and we will ensure that America never becomes a socialist or a communist country," he said.

"I say now a socialist or communist country because these people are crazy. Kamala. You know Kamala is further left than Bernie. I didn't know that. She's the furthest left in the US Senate," he alleged.

Trump said Harris dropped out of the Democratic presidential race even before the start of the primaries because of low poll numbers.

Trump said that his administration was delivering a safe vaccine and the country is doing a record economic recovery.

"This recovery is a record. They've never seen anything like it and next year is going to be, I think, the best economic year in the history of our country. Unless a very sleepy guy got in and he decided to quadruple everybody's taxes. Then you can forget it," he said.

