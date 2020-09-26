STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Modi-Rajapaksa virtual summit: India extends USD 15 million assistance to Sri Lanka for promoting Buddhist ties

MEA also said that in the current COVID imposed restrictions, the successful conduct of the virtual summit reflects the high degree of commitment at the leaders' level.

Published: 26th September 2020 03:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2020 03:38 PM   |  A+A-

PM Modi congratulating newly appointed Sri Lanka Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Sri Lanka Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Saturday said that India has announced USD 15 million grant assistance to Sri Lanka for the promotion of Buddhist ties between the two countries.

"Testifying the long and civilization links and cultural heritage between the two countries, Prime Minister Modi announced grant assistance of USD 15 million for the promotion of Buddhist ties between the two countries," Amt Narang, the Joint Secretary for Indian Ocean Region Division (IOR) of the MEA said on India-Sri Lanka virtual Bilateral Summit.

"This grant will help deepen people to people linkage between the two countries in the sphere of Buddhism," he added.

The MEA official also said that in the current COVID imposed restrictions, the successful conduct of the virtual summit reflects the high degree of commitment at the leaders' level on taking forward the bilateral relations.

During the summit, the two leaders also reviewed the entire range of bilateral matter and exchanged views on regional and international issues of common consensus.

"India will facilitate the visit of a delegation of Buddhist pilgrims from Sri Lanka in the first inaugural flight to Kushinagar in Uttar Pradesh," the MEA official said.

"Sri Lankan PM Mahinda Rajapaksa made a special mention of the Jaffna Cultural Centre, an iconic project built with Indian assistance. The Centre is almost ready and PM Rajapaksa extended an invitation to PM Modi to inaugurate the project," MEA said.

The Joint Secretary also said that PM Modi has expressed hope that the temporary restrictions imposed by the Sri Lankan side on imports of some products will be relaxed soon.

"PM Modi expressed his hope that the temporary restrictions imposed by the Sri Lankan side on imports of some products will be relaxed soon as this will also benefit the Sri Lankan economy and common people," MEA official said.

MEA official further said that External Affairs Ministers S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla also took part in the meeting. (ANI)

More from World.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PM Modi Mahinda Rajapaksa India-Sri Lanka Virtual Summit
India Matters
A New Idea of India: Individual Rights In A Civilizational State
Two young men propose A New Idea of India and it is arresting!
SP Balasubrahmanyam (Tapas Ranjan | Express Illustration)
Humble to a fault and hungry for real conversations, he was my Balu sir
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File Photo | EPS)
Ek Duuje Ke Liye? Not quite: SPB's curious crossover career in Bollywood
Hemanth’s parents Murali Krishna and Laxmi Rani, along with his wife Avanti, and at the Osmania General Hospital mortuary on Friday | RVK Rao
Hyderabad honour killing: Facing threat, couple went into hiding soon after marriage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File Photo | EPS)
"Wish we had more time with each other": Kamal Haasan mourns SPB
(Photo | EPS)
RIP SPB: Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam laid to rest with full police honour
Gallery
Virat Kohli and Shahrukh Khan were among the four Indians who made it to the twenty-strong list of world's most admired men for the year 2020 released by YouGov. (Photos | Agencies)
Barack Obama is 'World's most admired man 2020'; PM Modi, Cristiano Ronaldo in top 10. Full list
All-round performance by Delhi Capitals guided them to 44 runs victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday. (Photo | ANI)
IPL in PICS: Chennai Super Kings' poor run continues as Delhi Capitals seize 44 run-victory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp