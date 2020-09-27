STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
26 Bangladeshi policemen face termination for failing drug test

A majority of the 100 tested policemen were found using yaba pills (amphetamine) and marijuana.

For representational purposes.(Express Illustrations)

By PTI

DHAKA: Twenty-six Bangladeshi policemen are undergoing termination proceedings for failing a surprise drug test, according to media reports.

The erring officials include a traffic sergeant, four sub-inspectors, three assistant sub-inspectors, a 'nayek', and 17 constables -- all members of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), the Dhaka Tribune reported.

The DMP is conducting surprise dope tests on law enforcement officials as part of a wider crackdown on drug peddling.

Over 100 policemen have been tested so far, the report added.

Most of the erring officials were found using yaba pills (amphetamine) and marijuana.

DMP Commissioner Md Shafiqul Islam told the newspaper that the termination proceedings will end soon.

A departmental case has been filed against them and they will be dismissed after the legal process is duly followed.

"Policemen who are involved with drugs or helping drug traders will be arrested and prosecuted.

At (police) unit meetings, I have said tell me if anyone of is addicted to drugs so we can arrange for their treatment," Islam said.

The sackings come at the backdrop of increased allegations of police involvement in drug mafia and of some using themselves.

"We first identified a list of suspected drug abusers, scrutinised the list, and finally tested them.

We have conducted dope test on over 100 police officials, the DMP chief told the newspaper.

He said the sackings should send out the clear message that drug trade will not be tolerated.

More drug tests in the police force are expected in the coming weeks.

The Daily Star reported that the suspended officials are being treated as regular criminals.

The drug tests have created fear and many of the officials are said to be cleaning up their act before the surprise test, The Daily Star reported.

