Doctors, nurses in 'bumper' COVID19 Queen's Honours List

Downing Street said that following approval from Queen Elizabeth II, hundreds of additional people will be honoured for their contributions tackling the deadly virus on the frontline.

Published: 27th September 2020 05:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2020 05:49 PM   |  A+A-

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: Doctors, nurses, fundraisers and volunteers who have made "outstanding contributions" to the UK's coronavirus response will be recognised in the 2020 Queen's Birthday Honours list to be unveiled on October 10, Downing Street said on Sunday.

The list, which is traditionally published in early June to coincide with the 94-year-old monarch's official birthday celebrations, was postponed this year in order to consider nominations of people playing crucial roles during the first months of the COVID-19 effort.

Downing Street said that following approval from Queen Elizabeth II, hundreds of additional people will be honoured for their contributions tackling the deadly virus on the frontline and in their communities.

They will appear alongside recipients that were already due to be recognised for a broad range of achievements before the pandemic.

"As we all redouble our efforts to control the virus, protect the NHS and save lives this winter, I am pleased we have an opportunity to recognise those who have given so much to this country already," said Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

"The coronavirus pandemic is the greatest health challenge in our lifetime.

We all have to play our part, but the dedication, courage and compassion seen from these recipients, be it responding on the frontline or out in their communities providing support to the most vulnerable, is an inspiration to us all.

"We owe them a debt of gratitude and the 2020 Queen's Birthday honours will be the first of many occasions where we can thank them as a nation, he said.

This year's so-called "bumper list" follows Johnson's call in May for nominations for those going over and above in response to the pandemic.

As the first list to incorporate COVID-19 nominations during the ongoing pandemic, the 2020 Queen's Birthday list is designed to prioritise frontline and community heroes.

The recipients, including elderly fundraiser Captain Sir Tom Moore, are described as "outstanding examples" of the contributions which are still being made right across the UK, and are symbolic of the "ongoing, collective national effort".

 

