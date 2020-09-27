STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Indian man gets six months in UAE jail on molestation charge

The man was charged with consumption of liquor and sexual abuse. The Dubai Court of First Instance ruled the accused would be deported after completion of his sentence.

Published: 27th September 2020 05:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2020 05:25 PM   |  A+A-

Molestation

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

DUBAI: A 40-year-old Indian man has been sentenced to six months in jail for molesting a woman here, according to a media report.

The incident was reported to Dubai Police in June, the Gulf News reported.

At about 10 am, two patrol officers reached the scene at Bur Dubai.

They found the victim weeping.

"She was terrified and told us that she was exercising when the defendant approached her and told her that she is beautiful. He then touched her breast and escaped, the Gulf News quoted one of the patrol officers as saying.

The officials scanned the location and arrested the accused, whom the victim identified.

"He admitted to touching the woman because he said he liked her beautiful and agile body. He kept apologising, but we noticed that he was drunk," the policeman said.

The man was charged with consumption of liquor and sexual abuse. The Dubai Court of First Instance ruled the accused would be deported after completion of his sentence.

The court order can be appealed against in the next 15 days.

The name and other details of the accused were not mentioned in the report.

 

More from World.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
crime against women UAE crime UAE molestation case
India Matters
Rahul Tewatia of Rajasthan Royals. (Photo | IPL)
IPL 2020: How Rahul Tewatia provided Rajasthan Royals their Moneyball moment
A deceased being buried as per COVID-19 protocols. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Covid funerals in open spaces worry locals in Odisha's Jagatsinhhpur district
A person gets himself tested for coronavirus. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
COVID-19: Mobile medical facility for every slum in Chhattisgarh
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Traders at Koyembedu vegetable market on the first day of its reopening on Monday (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
WATCH | A bustling Koyambedu market in Chennai, after five months
COVID tales: Yamaraj in Delhi encourages you to wear a mask
Gallery
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp