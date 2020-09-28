STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 crisis: France to release USD 49 billion in economic stimulus next year

The government hopes the economy will grow 8 per cent next year, boosted by the recovery plan.

French President Emmanuel Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron (File | AP)

By PTI

PARIS: France's government presented its 2021 budget on Monday, a plan that aims to rescue the country's beleaguered economy from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic by injecting a 42 billion-euro (USD 49 billion) stimulus next year.

Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said "we are convinced that France can recover, and quickly recover," following a Cabinet meeting.

France's economy is expected to shrunk 10 per cent this year, in its worst recession since World War II.

Earlier this month, French President Emmanuel Macron's centrist government unveiled a 100 billion-euro (USD 117 billion) recovery plan aimed at creating jobs and saving struggling businesses.

"By the end of 2021, we want to release 42 billion euros of these funds, so nearly half of it, in order to have quick economic results," Le Maire said.

The government hopes the economy will grow 8 per cent next year, boosted by the recovery plan.

The massive plan includes money to bring back the manufacturing of medical supplies to French factories, develop hydrogen energy, help museums and the cinema industry, train young people for 21st century jobs and hire more staff at unemployment offices.

Spending money to save jobs and businesses "is a good investment," Le Maire argued.

France's public debt is expected to surge from less than 100 per cent of gross domestic product last year to 117.

5 per cent this year, according to the government's forecasts.

Le Maire vowed that the debt will be repaid" through recovered growth, cuts in public spending and major reforms including changes to the country's pension system.

Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?

