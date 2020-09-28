STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Food trucks provide rare bright spot in hard hit West Bank

Issa Haj Yasin, an engineering student, opened his first food truck before the coronavirus crisis to provide himself an income to cover his university tuition and living expenses.

Published: 28th September 2020 02:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2020 02:12 PM   |  A+A-

palestinian food cart

A man sells hot dogs and beverages out of a converted van in the West Bank city of Ramallah. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

RAMALLAH: The coronavirus crisis has hit West Bank restaurants hard. But one part of the dining sector is bucking the trend: food trucks.

With dine-in restaurants mostly closed due to health restrictions, food trucks have allowed entrepreneurial businessmen to find a way to keep working. It's a rare bright spot in a territory where unemployment is well over 20%.

Issa Haj Yasin, an engineering student, opened his first food truck before the coronavirus crisis to provide himself an income to cover his university tuition and living expenses.

The business stopped in the first months of the crisis, but reopened as the pandemic worsened. Now business has more than doubled.

“Now I have six employees who are working in two vans, and I am preparing a new van that is going to have another four new employees,” Haj Yasin said. The truck parked by the curb on a central street in the West Bank city of Ramallah as workers grilled hot dogs and customers waited for their orders.

Mohammed Shkukani is another entrepreneur who runs a coffee van in Ramallah. He said the mobile van was his first business. He likes having the flexibility of being able to move. "If I face a political or economic problem in a place, I can move to another place,” he said.

The pandemic comes at a hard time for the Palestinian economy. It grew by just 1% in 2019 and is projected to shrink by 7.6% to 11% in 2020, according to the World Bank. The internationally backed Palestinian Authority, which governs parts of the West Bank, is expected to face a funding gap.

After relative success containing the virus this spring, the territory has taken a similar trajectory as that of Israel with a post-lockdown rise in cases that forced the Palestinian Authority to impose a 10-day lockdown in July. The PA has now reported more than 35,000 cases in the West Bank and over 250 deaths.

More than a quarter of Palestinians lived in poverty before the virus. The World Bank says the figure has likely risen to 30% in the West Bank.

More from World.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Palestinian economy West Bank
India Matters
Rahul Tewatia of Rajasthan Royals. (Photo | IPL)
IPL 2020: How Rahul Tewatia provided Rajasthan Royals their Moneyball moment
A deceased being buried as per COVID-19 protocols. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Covid funerals in open spaces worry locals in Odisha's Jagatsinhhpur district
A person gets himself tested for coronavirus. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
COVID-19: Mobile medical facility for every slum in Chhattisgarh
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
SP Charan during the press meet in Chennnai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Hospital refused to accept remaining payment after father's death, says SPB's son Charan
Traders at Koyembedu vegetable market on the first day of its reopening on Monday (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
WATCH | A bustling Koyambedu market in Chennai, after five months
Gallery
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp