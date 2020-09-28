STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Top Afghan negotiator in Taliban talks arrives in Pakistan

Published: 28th September 2020 02:25 PM

Taliban talks

Abdullah Abdullah, left, chairman of Afghanistan's High Council for National Reconciliation, bumps elbows with Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi. in Islamabad. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

ISLAMABAD: Afghanistan's top official in negotiations with the Taliban arrived in Pakistan's capital Monday on a three-day trip during which he will meet with the country's prime minister and other government officials.

Abdullah Abdullah, who leads the Afghan High Council for National Reconciliation, was received by top government officials on arriving in Islamabad.

Apart from meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Afghan reconciliation leader also will meet with President Arif Alvi, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and other officials.

The council represents the Afghan government in historic peace negotiations with the Taliban which began in Qatar on Sept. 12. Those talks represent the most-serious effort yet at ending decades of war in Afghanistan that followed the 2001 U.S.-led invasion that toppled its Taliban government, which then hosting al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden who planned the Sept. 11 attacks.

Many Taliban leaders have lived in Pakistan since the 1980s. In those years they were part of the Afghan mujahedeen, allies of the U.S. in ending the 10-year occupation of the country by the Soviet Union.

Pakistan has denied giving sanctuary to Taliban members following their ouster in 2001. However, both Washington and Kabul routinely accuse Islamabad of giving them a safe haven, citing the Taliban long ties with Pakistan's powerful Inter-Services Intelligence agency.

Khan publicly has said his government facilitated the talks. He said now it was now up to the Afghans to seize this opportunity.

Abdullah's visit “will provide an opportunity for wide-ranging exchange of views on the Afghan peace process and strengthening of Pakistan-Afghanistan bilateral relations and people-to-people interaction," Pakistan's Foreign Ministry said in a statement. “Pakistan fully supports all efforts for the peace, stability and prosperity of the Afghan people."

