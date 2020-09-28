STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Uyghur Muslims used as slaves by China: World Uyghur Congress

Rushan Abbas, founder and chairperson of Campaign 4 Uyghurs, said that slavery and genocide of Uyghurs and Tibetans are being practised by the Chinese government.

UighurMuslims-China-AP

Representational image of ethnic Uighurs (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Dolkun Isa, president of World Uyghur Congress who is in exile in Germany, said that Muslim population of China is not even allowed fasting in the Holy Ramzan month and is forcefully fed through community kitchens.

He said the Chinese communist party is denying human rights to the minority Uyghur Muslims and that Muslims are not allowed to name their children with religious names. He was speaking at a webinar ‘Uyghur Muslims and their human rights violation by China,’ organised by the Centre for Policy and Development Studies.

He said that Uyghurs are being tortured in camps and are being used as slaves by the Chinese communist regime. Dolkun said the Communist regime of China is harassing the Uyghur activists who live in exile in western countries and that it is using Interpol to track and chase down Uyghur activists who speak against the human rights violation of Chinese government. He said there is no value for human rights under the Communist regime and warned that if the world does not block Chinese goods and Chinese businesses, democracy and human rights will be a thing of the past.

She said the United States of America has already started economic blockade against China and called upon the Muslims to be proactive on the genocide and slavery faced by the minority Uyghur Muslims by the Chinese communist party and the autocratic government run by it.

Jayadeva Ranade, president of Centre for China Analysis and Strategy and former National Security Advisory board member said India has stood its ground against China and added that not only in the LAC but by banning Chinese products in the country, the Indian government had inflicted a crushing economic loss to China.

