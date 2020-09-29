STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pakistan summons senior Indian diplomat over 'ceasefire violations'

The Foreign Office claimed that 19 people had died and 191 been injured in 2,387 ceasefire violations this year.

Published: 29th September 2020 05:06 PM

Indian flag, Pakistan flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday summoned India's Charge d'Affaires Gaurav Ahluwalia to register its protest over the alleged ceasefire violations by the Indian forces along the Line of Control (LoC).

The Foreign Office said in a statement that "indiscriminate and unprovoked firing" in Tandar sector of the LoC on Monday killed three persons while another was injured.

The Indian forces "along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB) have been continuously targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons," it alleged.

Indian side was called upon to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, investigate this and other such incidents of deliberate ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the WB, it said.

