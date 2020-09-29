STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Sri Lanka bans cattle slaughter

The Sri Lankan Cabinet has decided to import beef and provide it at a concessionary price to people who consume it.

Published: 29th September 2020 03:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2020 03:40 PM   |  A+A-

Slaughter

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

COLOMBO: The Sri Lankan government on Tuesday approved the proposal to ban cattle slaughter in the island nation.

However, it decided to import beef for the benefit of those who consume it.

The Cabinet has approved the proposal to ban cattle slaughter in the country, Cabinet spokesman and Mass Media Minister Keheliya Rambukwella said, adding that legalising the decision would be done in due course.

On September 8, the Parliamentary Group of the ruling Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) approved Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa's proposal to ban cattle slaughter in the country.

The Cabinet said it will take immediate necessary measures to amend the Animal Act, the Cattle Slaughter Ordinance and other related laws and regulations currently in force in the country.

According to officials, the Cabinet has decided to import beef and provide it at a concessionary price to people who consume it.

A programme will also be launched for ageing cattle which cannot be used effectively for agricultural purposes.

"As a country with an economy based on agriculture, the contribution of the cattle resource to develop the livelihood of the rural people of Sri Lanka is immense," the Cabinet noted, approving the proposal.

"Various parties have pointed out that the livestock resource that is required for traditional farming purposes is insufficient due to the rise of cattle slaughter and the insufficient livestock resource is an obstacle to uplift the local dairy industry, which enables development of the livelihood of the rural people while reducing the substantial amount of foreign exchange attracted towards foreign countries on imported milk powder," it added.

According to 2012 census, the over 20 million population in Sri Lanka comprised of 70.10 per cent Buddhists, 12.58 per cent Hindus, 9.66 per cent Muslims, 7.62 per cent Christians and 0.03 per cent others.

The country's Buddhist majority as well as the Hindus do not eat beef.

More from World.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sri Lanka cattle slaughter Sri Lanka slaughter ban Sri Lanka government
India Matters
Amnesty International (File photo | AP)
Govt's 'witch-hunt' forces Amnesty halt India operations
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
No seats on bus, train; migrant workers return to Surat on flight
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
54 per cent JNU scholars may drop out due to lack of study material: Survey
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
TNIE Expressions | We need to get the Covid vaccine right the first time: Prof Gupta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purpose.
UP Hathras gangrape survivor dies in Delhi hospital
In the first part of ICMR's serosurvey in 83 districts across the country, 0.73% of the population has been found exposed to COVID-19 infection. (Photo | EPS)
Majority of population still vulnerable to virus, reveals ICMR's 2nd Sero Survey report
Gallery
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp