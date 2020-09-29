STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Turkey denies shooting down Armenian warplane

"Armenia should withdraw from the territories under its occupation instead of resorting to cheap propaganda tricks," he added.

Published: 29th September 2020 08:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2020 08:54 PM

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

By AFP

ISTANBUL: Turkey and Azerbaijan both denied Tuesday an Armenian claim that a Turkish F-16 fighter jet had shot down an Armenian warplane.

Armenian defence ministry spokeswoman Shushan Stepanyan said the Armenian SU-25 warplane was downed -- and its pilot killed -- during clashes over Azerbaijan's breakaway region of Nagorno Karabakh.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's top press aide Fahrettin Altun called the claim "absolutely untrue".

"Armenia should withdraw from the territories under its occupation instead of resorting to cheap propaganda tricks," Altun said.

Azerbaijan defence ministry spokesman Vagif Dyargahly also called the claim "yet another lie of Armenian propoganda".

Armenia had earlier this week also accused Turkey of sending mercenaries to back Azerbaijani forces in the ethnically Armenian region.

Turkey officially denies this.

But Altun wrote on Twitter earlier Tuesday that Turkey was "fully committed" to help Azerbaijan "take back its occupied lands".

