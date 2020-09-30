STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict: European rights court warns over civilian casualties in Nagorny Karabakh

The long-running territorial feud has resulted in nearly 100 confirmed deaths, officials say, mainly Armenian separatists but also 17 civilians on both sides including women and children.

Published: 30th September 2020 02:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2020 02:42 PM   |  A+A-

Armenian solders guard their position in the self-proclaimed Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, Azerbaijan. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

STRASBOURG (France): The European Court of Human Rights on Wednesday called on both Azerbaijan and Armenia to ensure civilians remain safe as fighting continues over the breakaway Nagorny Karabakh region.

"The current situation gives rise to a risk of serious violations" of the European Convention on Human Rights, which both countries ratified in 2002, the court said.

Armenia sought interim measures from the court after the deadly clashes broke out Sunday in Nagorny Karabakh, a breakaway region of Azerbaijan mainly inhabited by Armenians.

The long-running territorial feud has resulted in nearly 100 confirmed deaths, officials say, mainly Armenian separatists but also 17 civilians on both sides including women and children.

READ HERE: Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war?

"The court called upon both Azerbaijan and Armenia to refrain from taking any measures, in particular military action, which might entail breaches of the Convention rights of the civilian population, including putting their life and health at risk," it said.

It also specifically warned military forces against using torture or inhumane treatment against captives, and urged them to indicate what steps were being taken to prevent it.

So far both sides have resisted international calls for a ceasefire.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said Wednesday that peace talks with Azerbaijan under Russian mediation would be inappropriate.

"It isn't very appropriate to speak of a summit between Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia at a time of intensive hostilities," Pashinyan told Russia's Interfax news agency.
 

More from World.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
European Court of Human Rights Human Rights Armenia-Azerbaijan war Nagorny Karabakh
India Matters
Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala (File| PTI)
Congress, CPM term Babri demolition case verdict 'shocking, travesty of justice'
A medic collects blood samples for serological survey to analyse the spread of COVID-19 at Paharganj in New Delhi (File Photo | PTI)
About 7% of Indians exposed to Covid-19 by August end: Second sero survey 
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court refuses to postpone civil service exam of 2020
Arathi Reghunath
Kerala woman creates world record of completing 350 online courses in 90 days

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
FDA approved drug 'Teicoplanin' found more effective in treating COVID-19: IIT Delhi research
A vegetable market in Berhampur city. (Photo | EPS)
Unlock 5.0: More relaxations expected in October amid surge in cases
Gallery
MITCHELL MARSH (SRH): The Australian all-rounder was ruled out of the IPL after suffering an ankle injury in the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sep 21. (Photo | Twitter)
IPL 2020 injury update: Complete list of players unavailable, expected return date and more
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and how is Turkey involved?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp