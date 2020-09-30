Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict: European rights court warns over civilian casualties in Nagorny Karabakh

By Associated Press

STRASBOURG (France): The European Court of Human Rights on Wednesday called on both Azerbaijan and Armenia to ensure civilians remain safe as fighting continues over the breakaway Nagorny Karabakh region.

"The current situation gives rise to a risk of serious violations" of the European Convention on Human Rights, which both countries ratified in 2002, the court said.

Armenia sought interim measures from the court after the deadly clashes broke out Sunday in Nagorny Karabakh, a breakaway region of Azerbaijan mainly inhabited by Armenians.

The long-running territorial feud has resulted in nearly 100 confirmed deaths, officials say, mainly Armenian separatists but also 17 civilians on both sides including women and children.

"The court called upon both Azerbaijan and Armenia to refrain from taking any measures, in particular military action, which might entail breaches of the Convention rights of the civilian population, including putting their life and health at risk," it said.

It also specifically warned military forces against using torture or inhumane treatment against captives, and urged them to indicate what steps were being taken to prevent it.

So far both sides have resisted international calls for a ceasefire.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said Wednesday that peace talks with Azerbaijan under Russian mediation would be inappropriate.

"It isn't very appropriate to speak of a summit between Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia at a time of intensive hostilities," Pashinyan told Russia's Interfax news agency.

