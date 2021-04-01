STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

China dodges WHO's call for further probe into Wuhan lab leak theory of coronavirus

Contrary to expectations, the experts team's report left almost all questions, including that virus emanating from the wet market in Wuhan which was shut down, unanswered.

Published: 01st April 2021 12:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2021 12:00 AM   |  A+A-

A worker in protectively overalls and disinfecting equipment walks outside the Wuhan Central Hospital

A worker in protectively overalls and disinfecting equipment walks outside the Wuhan Central Hospital. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

BEIJING: China on Wednesday called for expanding the search for the origins of the coronavirus in other countries, mainly America, as it sought to sidestep the WHO chief's assertion that further probe is required on allegations that the deadly virus may have leaked from a bio-lab in Wuhan, saying he may have not been accurately quoted.

Releasing the much-awaited report of an experts team that probed the origin of COVID-19 after visiting the controversial Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, World Health Organisation chief Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus reopened the Trump era allegation, saying that it required further probe.

"Although the team has concluded that a laboratory leak is the least likely hypothesis, this requires further investigation, potentially with additional missions involving specialist experts, which I am ready to deploy," Dr Tedros, who was earlier accused by the previous Trump administration as 'pro-China', said in Geneva on Tuesday.

Coming from the WHO chief with whom China had built a close rapport while battling the allegations that it suppressed facts related to the deadly virus early and acted late in containing it in Wuhan the assertion that it requires further probe caught Beijing by surprise.

"I don't think the quote is very accurate because what I see is the expert mission said they cannot exclude the possibility of lab leakage but they have found no scientific evidence for that," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said while answering a volley of questions on the experts team report and Dr Tedros' comments.

Instead, Hua harped on the expert team's remark that the lab leak theory is "extremely unlikely".

Hua pointed to China's oft-repeated charge that the virus has emanated from outside China which points finger at a US bio lab at Fort Detrick in Maryland which Beijing says should be opened for a probe by WHO experts team to ascertain whether it has any link to coronavirus.

"If necessary we should conduct study in other places and we hope if necessary those countries can cooperate with WHO experts in an open and transparent manner just like China did. We believe this is in interest of the world," she said.

In response to the WHO report, the US and 13 allies including South Korea, Australia and the UK, voiced concern over its findings and urged China to provide "full access" to experts.

BBC quoted a statement by the 14 countries stating that the mission to Wuhan was "significantly delayed and lacked access to complete, original data and samples".

"Scientific missions like these should be able to do their work under conditions that produce independent and objective recommendations and findings."

The group pledged to work together with the WHO.

Former US president Donald Trump was among those who supported the theory that the virus might have escaped from a lab in China.

Contrary to expectations, the experts team's report left almost all questions, including that virus emanating from the wet market in Wuhan which was shut down, unanswered.

"I would say that in the joint study of the expert mission visited several installations in Wuhan including WIV, bio safety labs and had in-depth candid exchanges with Chinese experts," Hua said.

"Through their visit, they came to the conclusion that it is extremely unlikely that the virus leaked from the lab. This is one important scientific conclusion reached by the joint mission which issued the report," she said.

When asked whether China would permit a second WHO experts team to visit Wuhan and WIV lab, she said, "I have never said China will not allow joint research. It is not an investigation by the way."

On the possibility of the lab leakage, she said that if necessary, the experts team will also conduct the research around the world.

"Relevant study is done in Wuhan lab, when will Fort Detrick will be opened to experts?" she said.

On the US and EU allegation of data manipulation, Hua said it is groundless.

She said China had mobilised relevant institutions and deployed hundreds of scientists to collect raw data and showed it to the experts' team.

But at the same time, she said, some information cannot be copied or taken outside China according to China's security laws.

She also rebutted allegations by the US and several other countries that China tried to interfere with the WHO expert groups probe.

"The so-called accusation is groundless. Experts had positive evaluation of China's transparency. Outsiders who are not part of origin tracing work are accusing the experts group of interference. This is irresponsible. This caters to rumours and gathers a political agenda," she said.

"This is very clear as some western counties whenever they see something that does not meet their expectations they come up with such allegations. Their accusation will collapse in front of the truth," she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
China WHO COVID19
India Matters
A still from Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer 'Roohi'.
Deja-vu, alarm as entertainment industry takes stock of COVID-19 graph, charts roadmap
In normal circumstances, Kumbh is held for nearly four months. (File Photo| PTI)
Kumbh Mela begins formally in Haridwar despite rise in Covid-19 cases
Manavattira Yashmi Dechamma
Kodagu girl wins the UN H2021 Water Summit storytelling competition
Germany's Timo Werner reacts disappointed on the grass after he missed a big chance to score during the World Cup 2022 group J qualifying soccer match. (Photo | AP)
'How embarrassing': Germany suffer first World Cup qualifying loss in 20 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women walking with pitchers and containers to collect water in Asurla. (Photo | EPS)
WEF's gender gap index: India slips 28 places, ranks 140 among 156 countries
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo| PTI)
ThinkEdu Conclave 2021 | EV cost equal to normal car in 2 years, says Union Minister Gadkari
Gallery
The polling for the second phase of the three-phased assembly elections in Assam will take place on Thursday. 39 constituencies out of the remaining 79 are going to polls in the second phase. A total of 345 candidates are in the fray for 39 constituencies. Take a look at how elections take place in Assam. (Photo | Abhisek Saha)
Preparations in full swing as Assam gears up for second phase of Assembly elections
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp