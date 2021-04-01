Pakistan court lifts ban on TikTok, asks authorities to make sure no 'immoral content' uploaded

By PTI

PESHAWAR: A Pakistani court on Thursday lifted its ban on popular Chinese video-sharing app TikTok and ordered the country's telecommunication authority to make sure that "immoral content" is not uploaded on it.

The Peshawar High Court on March 11 had ordered a ban on the TikTok over alleged 'obscene content', the second time in less than six months.

The court on Thursday lifted the ban.

Chief Justice of PHC Justice Qaisar Rasheed in his judgement directed the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to be vigilant against uploading vulgar content on the app.

The court adjourned the hearing in the case till May 25 with the directives to the PTA Authorities to submit a detailed reply in the next hearing.

During the hearing, Rasheed asked an official of the PTA what action the authority has taken to remove the "immoral content" on the platform.

DG PTA Tariq Gandapur told the court that contact had been established with TikTok to ensure those who share obscene content are blocked.

The app, owned by China's ByteDance, has been downloaded almost 39 million times in Pakistan.