Extremist kills self, her baby in Tunisia suicide bombing

Published: 02nd April 2021 02:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2021 02:55 PM   |  A+A-

Fire

In one operation, Tunisian forces were tracking an extremist group in the Mount Salloum area of Kasserine province. (Representational Photo)

By Associated Press

TUNIS: Tunisian authorities said a female suicide bomber killed herself and her baby during counterterrorism operations in a mountainous zone in struggling interior provinces.

Two other Islamic extremists were killed in the security operations, according to an Interior Ministry statement Thursday night.

In one operation, Tunisian forces were tracking an extremist group in the Mount Salloum area of Kasserine province.

They killed one suspected jihadi, whose wife then killed herself by activating an explosive belt, the statement said.

The explosion killed her baby in her arms, while an older daughter also at the scene survived, according to the ministry.

Authorities said it was the first time they had reported the presence of a woman among the jihadis taking refuge in the area.

In a second operation, in the Mount Mghila area, security forces killed a suspected leader of Tunisia's Jund Al Khilafa brigade, the statement said.

The brigade pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group and is believed to be behind several attacks in Tunisia in recent years.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)

