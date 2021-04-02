STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India to provide USD 50 million to rebuild 71 schools damaged by 2015 earthquake in Nepal

Construction of 70 schools has started, of which, eight schools are already handed over to School Management Committees, the Indian embassy said in a statement on Friday.

Published: 02nd April 2021 10:22 PM

India-Nepal ties

Flags of Nepal (Left) and India (File photos | PTI)

By PTI

KATHMANDU: India has committed USD 50 million, approximately NRs 5800 million, for the reconstruction of 71 educational institutions across eight districts of Nepal damaged by the devastating 2015 earthquake.

On Friday, the groundbreaking ceremony for the reconstruction of Harisiddhi Secondary School at Roshi Rural Municipality and Siddheshower Secondary School at Mahabharat Rural Municipality was held.

The Harisiddhi Secondary School is being reconstructed at a cost of NRs 28.4 million and Siddheshower Secondary school is being reconstructed at a cost of NRs 39.6 million, according to the statement.

These schools will be built as per earthquake-resilient reconstruction norms of Government of Nepal.

The Central Building Research Institute (CBRI), Roorkee, a premier institute in India in the field of earthquake-resilient reconstruction, will provide technical support for construction of these schools.

The devastating earthquake which struck the Himalayan nation in April 2015 claimed over 9,000 lives and damaged over 800,000 houses and schools.

India has also committed reconstruction grant of USD 200 million for reconstruction projects in housing, health and cultural heritage sectors.

Nearly 47,000 houses out of 50,000, under owner-driven model, have already been completed in Gorkha and Nuwakot districts and work on the remaining houses is underway, the statement said.

