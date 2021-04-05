STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Vietnam National Assembly selects Pham Minh Chinh as PM, outgoing Nguyen Xuan Phuc to be president

The votes of the nearly 500 members of the National Assembly rubber stamped the leadership picks the Communist party made during its national congress in January.

Published: 05th April 2021 04:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2021 04:18 PM   |  A+A-

(From left) Vietnamese leaders including President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Communist General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and newly elected PM Pham Minh Chinh (R)

(From left) Vietnamese leaders including President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Communist General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and newly elected PM Pham Minh Chinh (R). (Photo| AP)

By Associated Press

HANOI: Vietnam's legislature voted Monday to make Pham Minh Chinh, a member of the Communist party with a history as a security official, the country's next prime minister. Outgoing Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc was appointed the new president.

The votes of the nearly 500 members of the National Assembly rubber stamped the leadership picks the Communist party made during its national congress in January. Chinh (62) most recently was a member of the Communist party's central committee for personnel and organization.

Chinh has had a mixed career in the party apparatus and in the security sector. He held various posts in the Ministry of Public Security before being selected by the party to be the head of Quang Ninh, a province bordering with China.

He is credited with helping with economic development in the province through administrative reform. Nguyen Khac Giang, a scholar of Vietnam affairs at New Zealand's Victoria University, said the selection of Chinh as prime minister could be seen a bet on his being able to keep the economy growing.

Chinh is also a member of the central steering board on corruption prevention, an office established by the Communist chief Nguyen Phu Trong to fight corruption as one of its top priorities. During his time as prime minister, Phuc led Vietnam as it further integrated to the global economy and sustained the economic growth of 7 per cent up until last year when COVID-19 hit the world.

With strict measures including a nationwide lockdown, Vietnam has managed to contain the spread of the virus and quickly resume its business and manufacturing. It was among a handful of countries in 2020 that recorded positive economic growth.

Phuc (66) passed the age limit for serving as prime minister. As president Phuc will have a largely ceremonial post.

Carl Thayer, an emeritus professor at the University of New South Wales, said that Phuc has left a legacy of successfully managing Vietnam's economic growth. "Phuc demonstrated leadership of the highest order in decisively responding to the coronavirus pandemic. His successor will face daunting challenges but will be aided by Phuc's legacy of transparency that earned him popular support," Thayer said.

The country's lawmakers last week approved Vuong Dinh Hue, an experienced economist, to become chairman of the National Assembly, rounding out the country's top four leadership posts.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pham Minh Chinh Vietnam elections Vietnam government Vietnam National Assembly Nguyen Xuan Phuc
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Rahul unsurprisingly burns himself in Harvard interaction
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)

13 medicos in Bengaluru test positive for Covid, some even after vaccine jabs
 

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 near the landmark Gateway of India in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Night and weekend curfew in Maharashtra to cushion economy
Hit by poverty, couple gives away newborn twin daughters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker takes sample from a man for COVID-19 test, as coronavirus cases surge across the country. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Daily cases rise past 4000 in Delhi, ICU beds running out fast
Image for representation. (File Photo | EPS)
With over one lakh new infections, COVID-19 cases reach record high in India
Gallery
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
With dozens dead after a packed train derailed inside a tunnel in Taiwan, we look back on some of the worst rail disasters of the last 10 years. (Photo | AFP and AP)
Amritsar train crash to Iran train collision: Here are the worst rail disasters of the last decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp